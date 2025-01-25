ASBL Springs Presents "Run for Unity" Republic Day Marathon: Celebrating Fitness, Community, and National Pride

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25: ASBL Springs Residential Community in Pocharam, announces its 'Run for Unity' marathon this 76th Republic Day. This event blends fitness, and community spirit in the heart of East Hyderabad. Set to commence at 6:00 am, the marathon begins and concludes at the ASBL Springs project, bringing together families and fitness enthusiasts to celebrate and uphold India's constitutional values.

The 5K Challenge and 10K Endurance Run are designed to suit everyone, from novice runners to seasoned athletes. Exciting prizes await both winners and finishers, celebrating their effort and achievement. Along the route, strategically placed hydration points and refreshing treats ensure participants stay energized and comfortable throughout the race.

The theme 'Unity' represents Republic Day's celebration of a unified, democratic India. This marathon emphasizes the power of unity in both our nation and local communities. Participants will run not only for fitness but to strengthen the bonds between neighbors, friends, colleagues, and the nation.

ASBL Springs is designed with community at its core, while also encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. The marathon echoes this spirit, fostering teamwork, dedication, and mutual support, showing that a connected community thrives through shared experiences, whether in fitness or friendship.

This commitment to a healthy and active lifestyle is not limited to the marathon; it is one of the core principles guiding ASBL's home and community space design. ASBL Springs is home to over 18 sports amenities, including walking, cycling, and jogging tracks, designed to keep residents active and energized every day.

Located in the vibrant locale of Pocharam, the venue is surrounded by industry giants like Infosys, Mindspace, and more. Few minutes away from the ORR and Warangal Highway, Pocharam is a fast-growing area that blends residential tranquility with strong commercial vitality, complemented by a vibrant residential community.

ASBL Springs offers a lifestyle that combines the serenity of East Hyderabad with the energy of the West. With ongoing developments such as the Uppal-Narapally flyover, the establishment of new IT firms, and the expansion of the Hyderabad metro (connecting Uppal to the Financial District), Pocharam is becoming a top choice for those seeking a balance between work, life, and fitness.

Having already established itself as a notable address in Pocharam, ASBL Springs is a peaceful yet connected community. Ready for occupancy, it introduces a lifestyle that fosters unity, offering more than just a home, but a place where residents thrive together.

ASBL Springs offers spacious homes, 18+ amenities, and a community-focused atmosphere where cultural celebrations and shared spaces create an environment of belonging.

Participants can register online via https://ifinish.co.in/running/asblrun or at the on-site registration booth at ASBL Springs. The event, organized in partnership with Decathlon, is shaping up to be an enjoyable experience for all participants, underscoring a shared commitment to fitness and community.

For more information and registration, visit

[Link to registration- https://bitly.cx/AONOO]

About ASBL:

ASBL is a rapidly growing real estate company focused on delivering innovative, high-quality residential projects. Known for its commitment to construction technology and customer-centricity, ASBL has established a strong presence in Hyderabad's real estate sector. With over 8 million sq ft of residential projects planned across key locations, ASBL continues to redefine the urban living experience with projects like ASBL Lakeside, ASBL Spire, ASBL Spectra, ASBL Springs and ASBL Loft already under its belt.

