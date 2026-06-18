ASBM Mumbai to Host "My 1 Day at B-School of the Digital Age" for Aspiring MBA Students on June 20, 2026

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM), Mumbai, is set to host "My 1 Day at B-School of the Digital Age," an exclusive campus experience designed for aspiring MBA students to gain insights into the evolving landscape of management education and understand what the future of business leadership demands.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the ASBM Mumbai campus, the event will provide students with an opportunity to experience a day at a modern business school environment, interact with industry and academic leaders, and explore how MBA education is evolving in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The event will feature insightful conversations with three distinguished leaders from the management education ecosystem:

- Dr. Rajan Saxena, Strategic Advisor at ASBM and former Vice Chancellor of NMIMS, Former Director of IIM Indore and SJMIR Mumbai.

- Dr. Balkrishna Parab, Dean - Management, ASBM and Director, AIMTR

- Dr. Suvrashis Sarkar, Director, ASBM.

Through interactive sessions, the leaders will share their perspectives on the evolving landscape of management education, the skills required to navigate the digital age, and how aspiring MBA professionals can prepare themselves for future opportunities.

Through this initiative, ASBM aims to help students make informed decisions about their management education journey by offering them a first-hand understanding of the campus experience, learning approach, and opportunities available at a contemporary B-school.

Dr. Suvrashis Sarkar, Director of ASBM, said, "The expectations from management professionals are changing rapidly with advancements in technology and evolving business needs. Through initiatives like 'My 1 Day at B-School of the Digital Age', we aim to provide students with exposure to the future of management education and help them understand the capabilities required to build successful careers."

The event will also include opportunities for students to interact with faculty members, explore the campus, and gain perspectives on the changing role of MBA professionals in a technology-driven world.

The session is open to 100 students only, and registration is compulsory for participation.

Event Details:

Event: My 1 Day at B-School of the Digital Age

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Venue: ASBM Mumbai Campus

Eligibility: Aspiring MBA students

Registration: Compulsory

About Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM):

Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM), Mumbai, is focused on developing future-ready management professionals through contemporary business education, industry-oriented learning, and exposure to evolving business practices.

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