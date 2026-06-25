ASBM Successfully Hosted 'My 1 Day At B-School of the Digital Age', Highlighting the Future of AI-Driven Management Education

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM), part of Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI), successfully hosted "My 1 Day At B-School of the Digital Age", a full-day experiential learning programme designed to provide aspiring management students with insights into the evolving landscape of business education in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Held on 20th June 2026 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Seminar Hall, Aditya Group of Institutions, the programme witnessed participation from around 100 attendees, including prospective MBA aspirants, industry professionals, alumni, faculty members, and academic leaders. The event focused on demonstrating the role of AI, industry exposure, and experiential learning in shaping future-ready management professionals.

Key Highlights of the Programme:

- The programme featured an AI-Powered IPL Auction Simulation, "Compete like a Franchise", providing 100 prospective MBA students with an immersive platform to apply AI tools, strategic thinking, and managerial decision-making skills.

- The simulation was conducted across three phases: AI War Room, Live Stage Auction, and Disruption Phase, allowing participants to experience AI-led analysis, competitive decision-making, resource management, and crisis handling.

- Participants leveraged AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude to analyse data, develop strategies, evaluate risks, and make business decisions in a simulated corporate environment.

- The simulation introduced real-time business challenges, including player injuries and brand sentiment changes, encouraging participants to balance AI-generated recommendations with human judgement and managerial intuition.

- Four franchise teams participated in the simulation, with Mumbai Mavericks emerging as the winning team with an 89% squad ROI, demonstrating effective resource optimisation and strategic decision-making.

The programme commenced with an insightful welcome address by Dr. Balkrishna Parab, Management Education Expert and Dean, Management, ASBM and Director, AIMTR, who highlighted the importance of nurturing socially responsible, industry-ready, and technologically competent management professionals equipped to navigate the evolving business landscape.

An expert session on "Management Career in the AI World" was delivered by Mr. Siddheshwar Rajadhyax, AI and Marketing Technology Expert, who shared insights into the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence across industries and its impact on future management careers. The session explored emerging AI-driven management roles, data-driven decision-making, human-AI collaboration, and the skills required for future business leaders.

The programme also featured an engaging alumni interaction with Mr. Nihaal Kirtikar, Industry Professional and Management Consultant at Accenture, who shared his professional journey after ASBM, industry experiences, and valuable guidance for students aspiring to build careers in management.

The event's distinguished address was delivered by Dr. Rajan Saxena, Renowned Management Education Leader, Strategic Advisor of ASBM, Former Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, Former Director, IIM Indore and Former Director, SPJIMR Mumbai. Dr. Saxena shared his perspectives on AI's future role in business, digital leadership, global management trends, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while emphasising the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and future-ready skills.

The AI-powered simulation was facilitated by Ms. Kuheli Pulyadath, who guided participants through the various stages of the experiential management exercise. The simulation featured four competing franchise teams, with Mumbai Mavericks emerging as the winning team with an 89% squad ROI, demonstrating effective resource optimisation and strategic decision-making.

The programme concluded with an address by Dr. Suvrashis Sarkar, Academic Leader and Director, ASBM, who emphasised the importance of continuous learning, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation-driven education in preparing globally competent management professionals. Certificates were distributed to all participants in recognition of their active participation.

The event received positive feedback from participants, particularly for the expert sessions, alumni interaction, and hands-on simulation experience. "My 1 Day At B-School of the Digital Age" successfully provided aspiring management students with valuable exposure to contemporary learning methodologies and highlighted the evolving role of AI in business and management education.

For more information, visit: https://www.asbm.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)