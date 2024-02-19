Ashton Gray Investments Announces Timely Exit for its 5107 East Riverside Investors after 18 Months of Timely Payouts

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19: Ashton Gray Investments, a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, announces the successful exit of investors from its 5107 East Riverside investment opportunity in Austin, Texas. This elite 2.6-acre residential project, featuring 44 town homes in the heart of Austin, marks Ashton Gray Investments' second exit, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in the real estate landscape.

Over the course of 18 months, Ashton Gray Investments has consistently provided recurring payouts to its Indian investors, ensuring a seamless and lucrative experience. This accomplishment underscores the prowess of Ashton Gray Investments' development wing and signifies a significant milestone in the company's pursuit of excellence in the real estate sector.

Sumi Rengaraj, CEO and Co-founder of Ashton Gray Investments, emphasized the company's goals, stating, "At Ashton Gray Investments, our commitment to ensuring timely payouts and successful exits serves as the cornerstone of our ethos. We recognize that success transcends mere numbers; it involves a profound understanding of the nuanced market dynamics. Looking forward, our focus remains on staying ahead of market trends, exploring new avenues, and delivering investment experiences that distinguish us in the industry."

The closure of 5107 East Riverside follows the success of Spring Plaza, Ashton Gray Investments' inaugural investment opportunity in Austin, Texas. Spring Plaza exceeded expectations by exiting investors three months ahead of schedule, delivering substantial returns on capital and enhancing credibility among Indian retail investors seeking opportunities in real estate projects in Texas, USA.

Sudarsan Surajmul from Swiss Re, who is also an investor in the East Riverside project, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "I am absolutely delighted with Ashton Gray's service and product offering. I could have never imagined that investing in the U.S. real estate market can be so simple and seamless especially without worrying about the paperwork. What further impressed me was the lower ticket size of the investment and seamless end to end investment process. Ashton Gray's deep knowledge and expertise in the U.S. real estate market is an icing on the cake. I gladly recommend my fellow investor community to Ashton Gray's opportunities as I think that this is the best diversification of investments one can have in their portfolio."

The success of 5107 East Riverside can be credited to Ashton Gray Investments' vision of furnishing investment opportunities with modest ticket size in superior locations. Ashton Gray Investments recently launched its fifth investment opportunity - Elgin - to Indian investors. Situated 26 miles east of Austin, the Elgin land development project is conveniently positioned, with a 30-minute proximity to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Furthermore, it is within 90 miles of San Antonio, 125 miles of Houston, and 180 miles of Dallas. The project encompasses a huge 104 acres of land, featuring 610 lots between 30-40 feet wide for single-family homes. Ashton Gray Investments aims to capitalize on the potential of Elgin, considering Austin's consistent recognition as the No.1 American city to live in for the third successive year.

With offices in Coimbatore and Mumbai Ashton Gray Investments is actively looking to expand its operations in India over the next 12 months, focusing on talent acquisition to strengthen its footprint in the country and cater to a larger investor base.

For more information, please visit www.ashtongray.in or www.ashtongraydev.com.

