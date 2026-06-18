Asia-Pacific Telecom Leaders Gather in Singapore for the Twimbit Telecom Summit & Awards 2026

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Singapore, June 18: The Twimbit Telecom Summit & Awards 2026 recently concluded at the iconic Capitol Theatre Singapore, bringing together senior telecom operators, technology leaders, policymakers, investors, and ecosystem partners from across Asia-Pacific for a day dedicated to telecom reinvention in the AI era.

Hosted by Twimbit, the global research and advisory firm, the summit explored how telecom operators are evolving beyond connectivity into AI-native digital platforms powering enterprise transformation, customer intelligence, sovereign infrastructure, and next-generation digital economies.

This year's summit centered around themes including AI-native operations, enterprise AI monetisation, digital sovereignty, infrastructure transformation, customer experience reinvention, and leadership transformation. Across keynote sessions, executive panels, and roundtable discussions, industry leaders discussed the structural shifts reshaping the telecom sector and the operating models required for the next decade.

The summit featured leadership perspectives from some of the industry's most influential voices, including Manoj Kohli, Vikram Sinha, Vikram Rao, Juhi McClelland, Ulf Ewaldsson, Rajesh Chandiramani, Anna Yip and Wong Soon Nam.

The evening concluded with the Twimbit Telecom Awards 2026, recognising operators, leaders, and innovators driving transformation across the telecom ecosystem. Built on Twimbit's proprietary research frameworks and guided by an independent panel of industry judges, the awards celebrate excellence across AI transformation, customer experience, enterprise business, ESG, network modernization, financial performance, and digital infrastructure.

Among the marquee winners this year were Singtel, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Globe, Taiwan Mobile, and Digital Realty. Manoj Kohli received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the telecom industry.

This year's awards also partnered with the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund (GCTEF). Through contributions and pledges made during the evening, the initiative raised over SGD 15,000 to support opportunities, aspirations, and inclusion for persons with disabilities in Singapore.

"The telecom industry is entering one of the most defining phases in its history," said Manoj Menon, Founder & CEO of Twimbit. "What we witnessed at the summit was not just a conversation about technology, but a conversation about leadership, reinvention, and the future role telecom will play in shaping digital economies."

The Twimbit Telecom Summit & Awards 2026 was supported by founding partner F5 and gold sponsor Comviva.

To explore the complete list of winners and nominees, visit:

https://telecomawards.twimbit.com/

To learn more about the Twimbit Telecom Summit, visit:

https://telecomsummit.twimbit.com/

Media Contact

Vansh Sehgal

Digital Marketing Manager, Twimbit

vansh@twimbit.com

https://twimbit.com/

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