Asia Today Media celebrated excellence at the Pride of Nation Award 2026 on February 26 at Novotel Visakhapatnam, honoring achievers from diverse fields

PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 6: Asia Today Media, hosted a "Pride of Nation Award 2026" to honour exceptional individuals from various fields for their dedication and expertise. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon'ble Governor of Odisha, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Hon'ble Minister of State of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. Of india. And Shri Golla Babu Rao, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

This prestigious award aimed to honor the highest levels of achievement within the worldwide Indian community, celebrating outstanding success across diverse sectors. The awards were presented to individuals excelling in Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, and Social work.

Among the distinguished winners were renowned figures such as Care India Medical Society-Best Totally Free Cancer Diagnostics, Treatment and Free Palliative Care Along With Homecare, Dr. Shakti Kumar Tripathy-Best Young Fertility Specialist Of The Year, Planetgreen Infra Pvt. Ltd.- Excellence in Sustainable Develoment And Eco Friendly, I-Form Aluminium & Design LLP-Excellence in Aluminium Formwork Design and Supply Company of The Year-Southern India, Vijayasree Multi Super Speciality Hospital-Best Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Guntur-Andhra Pradesh, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada-Excellence in Oncology Services, SDR World School-Best International School For Innovative And Fearless Education, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada-Nephrology and Urology Services Including Kidney Transplantation, Zeeol Prime Fuel (OPC) Private Limited-Best Manufacturer Of Lubricant Oil In Tamil Nadu, Why Not-Most Trusted Electronic and Home Appliance Retail Chain of The Year-Southern India, Renova Hospitals-Best Multi Speciality and Cancer Hospital in Telangana, AP Superspeciality Dental Hospital-Most Trusted Dental Hospital of The Year, Aaryam International Foundation Dehradun-Leading Spiritual & Social Transformation Foundation of The Year, Hebbevu Farms-Best Dairy Farmer In Andhra Pradesh, Remo International College-Excellence in Aviation College in Southern India, 21st Century Educational Society-Best Integrated Civils College In APand Telangana, Japps Infra-Most Trusted Design and Construction Company of The Year-Andhra Pradesh, Qis College Of Engineering and Technology-Best Engineering Institute For Quality Education in Andhra Pradesh, St. Luke's School & College of Nursing-Most Trusted Nursing College of The Year-Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Institute of Management and Science (AIMS)- Best Aviation College Of The Year-Andhra Pradesh, Innovative Pest Control-Excellence In Innovative Pest Management Services, Dr. Rohith Mudadla-Most Admired Surgical Gastroenterologist of The Year-Andhra Pradesh, Deepak's Silver Emporio-Best Silversmith in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Lingaraj Nath-Most Promising Cardiologist of The Year, Dr. Routh Rakesh Kumar-Young Personality of The Year-Healthcare, Sports and Media, Sionc Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.- Most Trusted Manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Sri Lakshmi Educational Institutions-Best Transformative School Education Provider ( Andhra Pradesh), Spectraa Technology Solutions Limited-Most Trusted Manufacturer of Customised Equipment, International School of Technology and Sciences For Women-Most Trusted Engineering College For Women-Andhra Pradesh, Mr. P. Venkata Ramesh-Excellence in (Academic Advisor), Verch Consulting-Most Promising Human Resource Consulting Company, Infravexis Global Private Limited-Best Emerging IT Company In Odisha, SRIAS Institute For Civil Services Examinations-Best Coaching Institute for UPSCand OPSC, CSE Preparation In Odisha, Berhampur School of Engineering & Technology-Best Engineering College in Odisha.

While addressing, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Odisha, He said, Today here in Visakhapatnam. I am quite delighted that Asia Today Media is hosting the 5th Pride of Nation Awards 2026.

I extend my heartiest congratulations to everyone present here on this occasion, where distinguished guests and achievers from diversified fields are at one place. I feel honored to give these awards to those who have been working hard for the society and not confined to their personal interests or area only, laying a strong foundation for the development of the country.

Over the years, the institute has been recognising and honouring outstanding excellence in various fields through reliable research and analysis. Recipients awarded hail from Uttarakhand, from Kurnool, from Srikakulam- Parvathipuram, rural to urban, recognising these achiever's, who are serving in different regions.

Such awards will further inspire the people by bringing forward those who are consistently indulged in good work in the society. Such awards not only motivate talent but also inspire others to take up the mantle serving society, poor and needy.

Friends, no country cannot progress only on basis of government policies or established institutions. We look to the government for solution, from minute to other things.

But we also need to contribute as individuals to society and country.

So, it's a notable aspect that Asia Today Media has taken mantle to honour such great personalities, who are strengthening the society.

While addressing, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of India. He said First of all, I would like to congratulate and extend my best wishes to those who have received this award today.

I greet and extend my best wishes to all the esteemed guests, awardees, organisers and all the dignitaries present on this prestigious stage and at this hot Pride of Nation Awards 2026 function.

This is not just an award function, but an honour to those extraordinary individuals who have worked to strengthen their dedication, hard work, sacrifice, penance, work, dedication.

It has always been India's tradition to honour those people who become an inspiration to society for their work, and today is an opportunity to carry forward such a glorious tradition.

The Awardees

One day, these trails of social service may even bring you to the highway of national politics.

And those who are not interested in politics, then this work of yours can also take you to the Ashoka Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan for Padma awards.

You do such good work in terms of education, in medicine and in terms of social service.

P. K. Choudhary, CEO of Asia Today Media, expressed that the Pride of Nation Award were conceived with a clear vision: to create an event that celebrates exceptional achievements within the global Indian community. This vision aimed to establish one of the most prominent and distinctive events of its kind. The Pride of Nation Award is a groundbreaking and prestigious occasion, uniquely designed to honor Indian accomplishments across various domains, with a special focus on inspiring achievements and remarkable role models in fields such as Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, and Social work.

About Pride of Nation Award 2026:-

"Pride of Nation Award were born out of a simple vision; to create an event that would honour only the very highest levels of achievement from within the Worldwide Indian community; to create one of the most important events of its kind ever to be staged. A pioneering, unique and prestigious event, "Pride of Nation Award is the only event that pays tribute to Indian success across all walks of life; emphasising inspiring achievements and highlighting inspirational role models in the fields of Art & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Business, Social work.

About Asia Today Media:-

Asia Today Media is a dynamic media and global analytical company providing research, analysis and ratings services in Asia. We are leading market research & rating company in Asia. We have been providing state of the art market research, rating and analysis for organisations of all sizes. We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. Leading News, Headlines, Event, Conference, Asia Today Media brings latest news from India and World on breaking news, politics, business, entertainment, sports and others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)