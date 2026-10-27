Asian Champions Trophy: Turf Maintenance Completed at Jalandhar and Mohali Venues

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: Punjab is hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy for the first time, welcoming six national teams for the ninth edition of the continental tournament. India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea will compete for the title, with the league stage beginning in Jalandhar on 27 October and running until 2 November. The tournament will then move to Mohali for the semi-finals and final on 4 and 5 November, respectively. All matches are open to spectators free of charge

As part of the Punjab Government's preparations for the event, Hyderabad-based Great SportsTech Limited has carried out thorough maintenance of the playing surfaces at both venues: the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Through everyday use, dust and debris settle into a synthetic pitch, slowing the ball and holding back water that should drain away. The crew used Horger machines built specifically for hockey turf to lift and groom the pile, extract the build-up and restore drainage. They also checked the seams and inspected the pipelines on both pitches, so the surfaces give players the pace and true roll they expect at the top level.

Jalandhar has a personal link for the company, which laid the stadium's FieldTurf surface in 2023. That same pitch will now host India's title defence, beginning with the opener against Bangladesh. The venue carries meaning for the squad too, as several Indian players developed their game here.

With both pitches ready, attention now turns to the competition. Over ten days, six nations will compete for continental honours in a state that has given India generations of athletes. For local fans, the tournament offers a rare opportunity to watch Asia's best teams up close. For young players across Punjab, it is a chance to witness the highest levels of the game, draw inspiration from international athletes and see what dedication and hard work can make possible. Beyond the tournament, the experience could leave a lasting impression on the next generation of hockey players, inspiring them to pursue the sport and aspire to compete at the highest level.

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