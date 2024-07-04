Asian Granito unveils Premium Experience Gallery at Ahmedabad Airport Arrival

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 4: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products such as Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions brand has inaugurated Premium Experience Gallery at Ahmedabad Airport. Strategically located at the arrivals area, this innovative marketing initiative sets a new benchmark in the industry.

More than just a display area, The Premium Experience Gallery is a testament to AGL's dedication to providing luxury and innovation. Visitors can explore the extensive range of AGL products, envisioning them in their own spaces through meticulously crafted mockups. This initiative is expected to drive increased interest and sales, further cementing AGL's reputation as a leader in the luxury surface products market.

The experience gallery was inaugurated by Bhavesh Patel, Director, Shaunak Patel, Associate Director, Parthiv Dave, COO - Bathware and KM Patel, Associate Director in the presence of senior officials of Ahmedabad Airport and senior leadership team of the Asian Granito India Ltd and on June 29 2024. It aims to display company's production, technological and innovation excellence at one place. This unique marketing initiative, first among industry peers ushers in unparalleled luxury and a cutting-edge product experience, instantly captivating the entire industry community, designers, and homeowners alike. It sets a new standard in marketing strategy, positioning the company to ascend as the global leader in this space.

Speaking on this occasion, Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, "The Premium Experience Gallery at Ahmedabad Airport represents our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are excited to offer our customers and industry partners a firsthand look at the quality and luxury of AGL products in such an immersive environment. This initiative not only sets us apart from our competitors but also reinforces our position as a trendsetter in the industry. We believe this will significantly enhance our brand visibility and customer engagement."

In a strategic move to elevate its brand, company has signed Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador and launched the "Premium ka Pappa" campaign. This partnership underscores the brand's dedication to excellence and promises an exciting future. With Kapoor's endorsement, the brand seeks to expand its reach, particularly among the youth, driving forward its vision of growth and connectivity. It also aims to resonate with consumers' aspirations and emotions, establishing a strong connection with both trade partners and customers through its emphasis on premium experiences and sophisticated appeal.

As a young and fastest-growing brand, Asian Granito India Ltd continues to push boundaries with its innovative and rich collection of products and is committed to staying ahead of the curve. With Ranbir Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.

In a short span of two decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

Asian Granito has 2,942 plus SKUs on offer in Tiles segment, 1,100 plus SKUs in Bathware and faucets and 126 plus SKUs in Engineered Marble and Quartz Stone. Over the years, the company has invested heavily in expanding production capabilities, product portfolio, distribution network and global reach. This dedication has propelled it on a path of continuous growth, positioning the company among the leading ceramic tiles companies in India and an emerging brand in the global markets.

Established in the year 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd. (AGL) has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with employee strength of 6,000 plus.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 12 company owned display centers across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of Rs 1530.6 crore in FY 2024. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)