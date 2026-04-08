Asian Paints Limited & Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India) Complete Canal Lining in Rohtak; Phase 2 of 2,000 Meters Announced

VMPL

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], April 8: In a significant step toward improving irrigation facilities and supporting small and marginal farmers, Asian Paints Limited, under its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in collaboration with Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India), has successfully completed a canal lining project in Rohtak district, Haryana.

Under the project, a total of 3,000 running meters of canal lining has been successfully completed in the villages of Mor Kheri and Gandhara. Out of this, 2,000 running meters were completed in Mor Kheri and 1,000 running meters in Gandhara, helping improve water flow and reduce water loss due to seepage.

The project has directly benefited 75 farmer households, who depend on canal irrigation for their crops. Earlier, due to poor canal conditions, farmers--especially those at the tail end--faced difficulty in getting sufficient water for irrigation. With the canal now properly lined, water is reaching the fields more efficiently, making irrigation easier and more reliable.

The inauguration of the completed canal lining work was attended by representatives from Asian Paints Limited, including Krati Tak, Kamran Mirza, and other plant team members. The event was also graced by Senior XEN Anshul Kadian (Micada Department) in Mor Kheri and XEN Meena Sehwag (Watershed Department), who appreciated the initiative and highlighted the importance of efficient water management for farmers.

Representing Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India), Kartikeya Tewari, Jijo Mathew, and Hitesh Meena were present at the inauguration and shared insights about the project and its long-term benefits for the farming community.

Local beneficiaries and the village sarpanch also shared their experience during the event. Farmers mentioned that the project will make it much easier for them to access water for irrigation, as the improved canal is now closer, more efficient, and easier to use. They also expressed their gratitude to Asian Paints and MVS India for bringing such a meaningful initiative to their villages.

After the successful completion of the first phase, Asian Paints has also extended its support for the second phase of the project, under which an additional 2,000 running meters of canal lining will be developed to further strengthen irrigation facilities in the region.

This initiative reflects a strong commitment by Asian Paints and Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India) toward sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and improving the livelihoods of rural farming communities under its CSR initiative.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)