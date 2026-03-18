ASM's MINDSCAPE 2026 Reaffirms its Standing as One of India's Most Distinctive Corporate Case Competitions

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: The ASM Group of Institutes successfully organized the 18th edition of its flagship Industry-Academia initiative, MINDSCAPE 2026, at the ASM Campus. Strengthening Industry-Institution interaction since 2005-06, MINDSCAPE has evolved into one of India's most distinctive industry-driven case study competitions.

- 21 corporate teams from 10+ sectors compete in India's flagship industry-driven case study challenge

This year's edition witnessed 21 industry teams from over 10 diverse sectors, ranging from small-scale enterprises to leading corporations, engaging in rigorous analysis and strategic resolution of contemporary business case studies developed by ASM. Over two decades, the competition has grown significantly in scale, intellectual depth, and industry patronage.

Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group of Institutes, inaugurated the competition, reaffirming ASM's commitment to experiential and industry-aligned management education. He also emphasized the importance of adopting a '360° approach' to case methodology -- integrating strategic, operational, financial, governance, and ethical perspectives to enable holistic decision-making.

The event was graced by distinguished Chief Guests Dr. Joydeep Chatterjee, Director - ESG and Corporate Quality, Cummins India Limited, for the Inaugural Session and Mrs. Supriya Badve, Executive Director, Belrise Industries Limited, for the Awards Session of MINDSCAPE 2026 Competition

Addressing the audience, Dr. Joydeep Chatterjee emphasized the growing importance of ESG integration, ethical governance, and data-driven decision-making in today's corporate landscape. He appreciated MINDSCAPE as a rare and structured platform that strengthens analytical rigor and ESG-oriented leadership within corporate teams. He also commended ASM for sustaining such an academically robust and industry-relevant initiative for nearly two decades and still wanting to improve with AI-driven Case Studies to meet the changed Business Environment with faster advances in technology.

Mrs. Supriya Badve - ED, Belrise Industries, in her valedictory address, highlighted the critical role of strong industry-academia collaboration in shaping future-ready leadership. She lauded the depth of deliberations and professionalism demonstrated by participating teams, noting that platforms like MINDSCAPE significantly contribute to developing responsible, strategically sound managerial leaders who create long-term value for both industry and society.

MINDSCAPE 2026 saw an intense competition and witnessed greater depth of analysis and comprehensive resolutions offered by each participant team from industries.

The jury members from senior executive levels in industries commended the analytical depth, practical feasibility of solutions, and dynamic presentations delivered throughout the day.

The WINNING and RUNNER-UP Industry Teams of ASM's MINDSCAPE 2026 18th Edition Case Competition for Corporates

After rigorous evaluation and strategic deliberations, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nasik, emerged as the standout performer of MINDSCAPE 2026. In a remarkable accomplishment, the team secured both the winner's and runner-up trophies, the Cash Prize and Certificates of Merit, from the hands of Mrs. Supriya Badve, the Chief Guest for the occasion. The juries' evaluations of the team presentations reflected the exceptional analytical depth, strategic insight, and presentation excellence of the winning teams. ASM Group congratulates the winning and the runner-up teams of its MINDSCAPE 2026 Case Competition.

Dr. Priti Pachpande, Trustee, ASM Group of Institutes, who chaired the Awards Ceremony announced the results of the MINDSCAPE 2026 Case Competition. She also thanked the industry teams for their support and participation in ASM's MINDSCAPE 2026 competition while appreciating the enormous efforts by the Organizing Team and student members who ensured the success of the event.

With expanding industry participation and ever-evolving case deliberations, MINDSCAPE 2026 marks another significant milestone in ASM's mission to develop competent, ethical, and socially responsible managerial leaders while fostering long-term industry collaboration.

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