Assurance Intl's CEO, Mukesh Sharma, Honoured as "Inspiring Businessman of the Year" at The Economic Times Young Industry Leaders Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], November 9: We are delighted to announce that Mukesh Sharma, CEO of Assurance Intl Limited, has been honoured as the "Inspiring Businessman of the Year" at the recently held The Economic Times Young Industry Leaders Awards 2024. This accolade was presented by Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, who graced the event as the Chief Guest. This award recognizes Sharma's outstanding & exceptional leadership and vision in steering Assurance Intl towards remarkable growth and innovation within the automotive industry.

Under Sharma's dynamic guidance, Assurance Intl has expanded its product lineup to include premium automotive essentials like lubricants, batteries, filters, car accessories and car care products in collaboration with renowned brands like Goodyear, STP and other global brands.

Sharma's leadership has transformed Assurance Intl into a recognized industry leader, setting benchmarks through strategic partnerships, forward-looking growth plans, and market expansion efforts. With the upcoming IPO on the horizon, Assurance Intl is poised for continued growth, targeting new markets, enhancing its digital presence, and leading with sustainable, customer-focused solutions. The company's journey forward is set to redefine standards in the automotive industry.

Mukesh Sharma brings over 24 years of extensive experience across multiple industries, including Iron & Steel, FMCG, and Petrochemicals. With a decade of expertise in FMCG and nine years in the Petrochemical sector in the UAE and GCC, he has developed a well-rounded skill set in Marketing, Sales, Technology, and Management.

As an accomplished leader, Sharma has a proven track record of successfully launching and expanding global brands in India and Overseas. He played a key role in rapidly establishing Goodyear Auto Parts in both India and international markets, demonstrating his ability to drive growth in competitive sectors. Currently, he is leading the establishment of 2 more global brands in the automotive sector across the Asia and African regions, further solidifying his expertise in market expansion and strategic growth.The Economic Times award celebrates his commitment to excellence, reflecting the company's significant strides and impact in the automotive sector.

