Aster DM Quality Care Reports Strong Q1 FY27: Revenue Up 20 Per Cent to Rs 2,597 Cr, Operating EBITDA Up 30 Per Cent

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6: Aster DM Quality Care Limited, one of the leading integrated healthcare service providers in India, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Aster DM Quality Care (Combined Proforma) Performance for Q1 FY27

- Revenue for Q1 FY27 grew by 20% YoY to INR 2,597 Cr

- Operating EBITDA grew by 30% YoY to INR 576 Cr; (excl. Kasargod up by 31% Cr).

- Operating EBITDA margin at 22.2%, increased by 170bps YoY

- Excl. Kasargod Op. EBITDA margin stood at 22.4%, increased by 190bps YoY

- Kasargod Hospital achieved Monthly EBITDA break-even within 9th month of operations

- ROCE stood at 22.9%, increased by 246 bps YoY

- The merger became effective on July 1, 2026

Commenting on the merger, Dr. Azad Moopen, Executive Chairman, said, "The coming together of Aster DM Quality Care marks a defining milestone in our nearly four-decade journey of building world-class healthcare institutions. We aspire to create one of India's leading integrated healthcare platforms, bringing together Aster, CARE, KIMS India, and Evercare into a unified network with over 10,800 beds across 28 cities, positioning Aster Quality Care among the top three hospital chains in India. Over the coming years, we expect to expand this network to more than 15,000 beds."

As we embark on this new chapter, our philosophy is simple: greater scale, greater clinical excellence, and greater impact. By combining exceptional medical talent with advanced technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, research, and innovation, we will redefine the future of healthcare delivery.

Above all, remains to provide world-class, compassionate, and affordable healthcare, while advancing medical education, research, and innovation. Our purpose is to touch and improve millions of lives across India and beyond - "*We'll Treat You Well".

Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY27, Mr. Varun Khanna, Managing Director & Group CEO, said, "The recent merger and formation of Aster DM Quality Care, marks a significant moment for the companies, our patients, our doctors and clinical staff, and for the industry overall. In this new chapter we are committed to keeping our core and value system unchanged, with continued focus on patient care, enabling doctors and hospital operations through technology, and best-in-class clinical outcomes.

Aster DM Quality Care on a combined proforma basis achieved a revenue of INR 2,597 Cr, a growth of 20% YoY, with an EBITDA Margin expansion of +170 bps at 22.2%, on the back of an operating EBITDA increase of 30% to INR 576 Cr. We had the privilege of serving 2 million people in our OP and IP in Q1 FY27, which is 13% more people than in the previous year. Our focus in the coming quarters is on disciplined execution - enhancing patient care, unlocking the full potential of our combined platform, and driving long-term value through operational excellence."

Aster DM Healthcare Key Highlights for Q1 FY27

- Revenue for Q1 FY27 grew 22% YoY to INR 1,311 Cr

- Operating EBITDA (ex-Kasaragod) grew 30% YoY to INR 279 Cr in Q1 FY27

- Operating EBITDA Margins (ex-Kasaragod) stood at 21.7% in Q1 FY27 Vs. 20.0% in Q1 FY26

- Normalised PAT1 (ex-Kasaragod) grew 46% YoY to INR 131 Cr in Q1 FY27

- ARPP IP rose 10% YoY to INR 1,30,352 in Q1 FY27

- Total patient volume grew by 16% YoY

- Matured hospitals saw a revenue growth of 19% YoY in Q1 FY27

- Emerging hospitals revenue grew by 95% YoY in Q1FY27

Quality Care Key Highlights for Q1 FY27

- Revenue for Q1 FY27 grew 19% YoY to INR 1,287 Cr

- Operating EBITDA grew 32% YoY to INR 299 Cr in Q1 FY27

- Operating EBITDA Margins stood at 23.2% in Q1 FY27 Vs. 21.1% in Q1 FY26

- ARPP IP rose 9% YoY to INR 1,44,064 in Q1 FY27

- Total patient volume grew by 10% YoY

- Matured hospital registered revenue growth of 18% YoY in Q1 FY27

- Emerging units noted revenue growth of 47% YoY in Q1 FY27

About Aster DM Quality Care

Aster DM Quality Care Limited is one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers, formed through the merger of Aster DM Healthcare Limited and Quality Care India Limited. The merged entity brings together four leading healthcare brands - Aster DM Healthcare, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH, creating a scaled and diversified healthcare platform with a network of 39 hospitals across 28 cities and over 10,890 beds. With a strong presence across South and Central India, the merged entity will deliver comprehensive healthcare services spanning primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care, supported by centers of excellence across key specialties including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro sciences, orthopedics, nephrology, organ transplantation, mother and child care, and critical care.For more information about us, please visit www.asterqualitycare.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Aster DM Quality Care Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Quality Care numbers are indicative and subject to statutory audit adjustments. Proforma numbers for merger entity are also subject to finalization and audit of the merged accounts. Actual amounts, losses or impact on net profit could materially differ from those that have been estimated. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated include harmonization of accounting policies and practices.

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