Astro Parduman Joins International Luxury Fragrance Leader Sugandhim Labs as Global Brand Ambassador

PNN

Haryana [India], June 3: In a groundbreaking alliance bridging spirituality and luxury, Sugandhim Labs, an international leader in fine fragrance innovation, celebrated the grand opening of its flagship Experience Store in Haryana, India. The store showcases a meticulously curated collection of over 100 unique fragrances, along with astrology-based aromatic solutions, pushing boundaries in both wellness and luxury.

Adding a celestial dimension to this moment, Astro Parduman Ji, globally respected astrologer, vastu expert, and spiritual master, was officially unveiled as the Global Brand Ambassador for both Sugandhim Labs and its luxury fragrance brand, World of Perfumers.

A Spiritual-Scented Collaboration

This visionary collaboration launches an exclusive line of attars and fragrance products inspired by ancient astrological wisdom, crafted to bring emotional balance, spiritual resonance, and cosmic connection through scent.

"Fragrance is the bridge between the material and the divine," said Astro Parduman Ji. "I am honored to represent a brand that aligns spiritual energy with sensory elegance."

Sugandhim Labs & World of Perfumers is Founded by a trio of global minds, Sugandhim Labs is disrupting the global perfume market with a commitment to accessible luxury, spiritual harmony, and experiential innovation:

* Kushal - Visionary entrepreneur driving innovation across three successful startups.

* Akhil - International brand strategist with over a decade of experience building multinational consumer brands.

* Nikhil - Dubai-based perfume artist and creative force behind over 10 years of fragrance craftsmanship.

Operating under its luxury label World of Perfumers, the company draws from iconic fragrance cultures in France, Dubai, and Switzerland, with the mission of democratizing luxury perfumery.

From timeless classics to contemporary roll-ons and attars, World of Perfumers has created a scent library that merges global sophistication with Indian soul. Its products are now available through a powerful omnichannel presence--e-commerce, offline experience stores, premium distributors, and top international marketplaces.

With a legacy spanning over 49 years, including 15 years of dedicated global practice, Astro Parduman Ji is revered for his transformative guidance across astrology, numerology, vastu, dowsing, and spiritual healing. Having mentored over 27,000 students and consulted individuals worldwide, his appointment signals a deeper integration of spiritual well-being into luxury wellness products.

His partnership with Sugandhim Labs marks a unique global movement--where ancient cosmic energy meets the world of fine fragrance.

For more information kindly visit: www.worldofperfumers.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)