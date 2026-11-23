PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: ACG, a global leader in integrated solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, has called for a more coordinated, multi-layered approach to tackling pharmaceutical counterfeiting, as increasingly sophisticated falsification methods expose vulnerabilities across global medicine supply chains. Calls for stronger integration of capsule authentication, packaging security, advanced inspection and digital traceability to safeguard patients and strengthen supply chain integrity.

Counterfeit medicines continue to pose a serious threat to patient safety and public health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least one in ten medicines in low- and middle-income countries is estimated to be substandard or falsified, with approximately US$30.5 billion spent annually on substandard and falsified medical products.

While pharmaceutical manufacturers have traditionally relied on individual security measures at different stages of production and distribution, ACG believes that these measures must work together to deliver more comprehensive protection.

The company is advocating a shift towards an integrated security framework that connects authentication at the product level with packaging protection, automated inspection and digital traceability. Such an approach would enable manufacturers to verify product authenticity at multiple points throughout the supply chain, making it increasingly difficult for counterfeit medicines to enter legitimate distribution channels.

Drawing on its expertise across capsules, packaging materials, manufacturing equipment, and inspection and traceability technologies, ACG identifies three critical areas where greater integration can strengthen pharmaceutical security:

* Authentication at the product level: Embedding distinctive, verifiable features within capsules to establish product identity and provide an additional layer of protection beyond external packaging.

* Advanced packaging security: Combining visible and covert authentication features with tamper-evident technologies to make product imitation, substitution and unauthorised interference more difficult.

* Inspection and digital traceability: Integrating automated inspection, serialisation, aggregation and track-and-trace technologies to support product verification and improve visibility across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

ACG also sees emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence playing an increasingly important role in pharmaceutical security. By analysing data across manufacturing, packaging and distribution systems, AI has the potential to identify anomalies, detect suspicious patterns and support earlier intervention. However, the company stresses that successful adoption must be underpinned by reliable data, rigorous validation, cybersecurity safeguards and appropriate human oversight.

Strengthening pharmaceutical security also requires greater collaboration across the industry. Manufacturers, suppliers, technology providers, regulators and other stakeholders must work together to identify vulnerabilities, share expertise and establish more consistent approaches to product authentication and verification. Connecting these efforts across the value chain can help reduce opportunities for counterfeit products to enter legitimate supply chains.

As pharmaceutical supply chains become more global and complex, ACG believes that greater connectivity between security technologies will be essential to staying ahead of evolving counterfeiting threats.

The company emphasises that the industry's focus must move beyond securing individual products or packaging components towards building an interconnected system of protection, where authentication, inspection and traceability work together to strengthen supply chain integrity and, ultimately, patient safety.

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About ACG

Now in its 65th year, ACG continues to innovate production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.

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As the world's most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, ACG produces capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and inspection and traceability solutions, all compliant with international standards.

ACG partners with customers in 138 countries to solve complex manufacturing challenges and improve global health outcomes.

Media Contact:

madhurima.chakraborty@acg-world.com

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