Atal Realtech Q2 Net Profit Soars 419% to Rs. 181 lakh, Total Income Jumps 414% to Rs. 2,859 lakh

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Atal Realtech Limited, a BSE and NSE-listed construction company specialising in integrated civil works contracting and engineering services for structural and infrastructure sector projects, has registered robust numbers for the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company's net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, surged by 419% to Rs. 181.19 lakh, compared to Rs. 34.87 lakh in the same quarter last year. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs. 2,859 lakh, marking an impressive growth of 414% from Rs. 556 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2024, Atal Realtech's total income increased by 225% to Rs. 3,221 lakh, compared to Rs. 991 lakh in the same period last year. Net profit for the first six months rose by 247%, reaching Rs. 201.33 lakh as against Rs. 58.03 lakh in the previous year.

Commenting on the performance, Vijaygopal Atal, Managing Director of Atal Realtech, said, "Our exceptional results during the quarter reflect operational excellence and strategic project execution. The performance underscores our ability to capitalise on opportunities and deliver value to our stakeholders. With the infrastructure sector continuing to attract significant investments from both public and private sectors, we are confident of strong growth in the quarters and years to come."

The company's financial results were reviewed and approved by its Board of Directors at a meeting on November 14. On Thursday, Atal Realtech's shares closed at Rs. 12.88 on the stock exchanges, a decline of 2.13% from the previous close of Rs. 13.16.

