Athulya Senior Care Becomes Bengaluru's Largest Assisted Living Provider with Launch of its Third Geriatric Care Centre in Mathikere

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10: Athulya Senior Care, India's largest assisted living provider, today inaugurated its third Integrated Geriatric Care Centre in Mathikere, Bengaluru, further expanding access to comprehensive senior healthcare services in the city. With over 300 dedicated senior care beds across Bengaluru, Athulya is now the city's largest provider of integrated geriatric care. The facility was inaugurated by Hon'ble Shri U.T. Khader, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, in the presence of the founders of Athulya Senior Care, healthcare professionals, and senior citizens.

In Karnataka, the need for dedicated elder care has become particularly significant, with older adults accounting for 9.2% of the state's population, one of the highest proportions in India, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2021 published by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs. This demographic shift is accompanied by a growing burden of age-related health conditions: an international study has estimated the prevalence of dementia among adults aged 60 years and above in the state at 7.6%, marginally higher than the national average.

With India's elderly population expected to nearly double over the coming decades, the need for specialised geriatric healthcare that goes beyond conventional hospital-based treatment is only set to grow. Recognising this emerging public health challenge, the Government of Karnataka has declared dementia a public health priority through initiatives such as the Karnataka State Dementia Action Plan and the Brain Health Initiative, aimed at strengthening awareness, enabling early diagnosis, and improving integrated care for cognitive disorders.

The launch of Athulya's new centre aligns with these broader efforts by expanding access to specialised geriatric healthcare, cognitive care and long-term support services for the elderly.

Hon'ble Shri U.T. Khader, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, said "As Karnataka prepares for the healthcare needs of an ageing society, strengthening geriatric care infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in ensuring healthy ageing and improving quality of life for senior citizens. Facilities that provide integrated healthcare, rehabilitation and long-term support complement the government's efforts to enhance elder care across the state. I congratulate Athulya Senior Care on this important addition to Bengaluru's healthcare ecosystem and wish them success in their continued service to our senior citizens."

Mr. Srinivasan G., Founder & CEO, Athulya Senior Care, said, "Bengaluru has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing destinations for specialised senior care, driven by increasing life expectancy, changing family structures, and greater awareness of assisted living. Karnataka is a key market in our long-term growth strategy, and the launch of our Mathikere centre marks another significant milestone in strengthening our presence in the state. We remain committed to building an integrated senior care ecosystem that combines clinical excellence, technology-enabled rehabilitation, and compassionate caregiving to meet the evolving needs of older adults and their families."

Dr. Karthik Narayan R., Founder & Managing Director, Athulya Senior Care, said, "India's healthcare ecosystem must evolve to meet the needs of an ageing population. Senior care today extends far beyond medical treatment- it requires an integrated approach that combines clinical excellence, rehabilitation, emotional wellbeing and dignified living. Our new Mathikere facility has been designed with this philosophy at its heart. As Bengaluru continues to grow as a global city, we believe specialised geriatric care will become an essential component of its healthcare infrastructure. This centre reflects our commitment to building world-class senior care ecosystems that enable older adults to age with dignity, independence and purpose."

Located in Mathikere, one of Bengaluru's well-connected residential neighbourhoods, the purpose-built geriatric care centre has been developed exclusively for senior citizens and offers a comprehensive continuum of care under one roof. The state-of-the-art facility with around 100 beds, designed exclusively with geriatric support and comfort features spacious and well-appointed living spaces, dedicated therapy and rehabilitation zones, technology-enabled physiotherapy services including virtual reality-based rehabilitation, specialised memory care infrastructure, emergency medical support, nutritious diet management and recreational spaces that promote active ageing and holistic wellbeing.

Athulya Senior Care has established itself as India's leading provider of integrated senior care services, offering assisted living, transition care, rehabilitation, memory care, palliative care and home healthcare across multiple cities. The launch of the Mathikere facility marks another milestone in the organisation's mission to redefine elder care by combining clinical expertise, compassionate caregiving and purpose-built infrastructure tailored exclusively for senior citizens.

About Athulya Senior Care:

Athulya Senior Care, India's Largest Assisted Living Provider, headquartered in Chennai, India, with 1,500+ beds across 12+ locations in five cities Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore, has proudly served over 50,000+ seniors. Athulya delivers a comprehensive senior care ecosystem encompassing Assisted Living, Mind & Memory Care, Transition Care, Rehabilitation, and Palliative Care. Designed to meet international safety & quality standards, Athulya is transforming eldercare in India by prioritizing dignity, comfort, and compassionate support. To know more, log onto : http://www.athulyaseniorcare.com

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