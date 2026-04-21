Auramah Valley by Imperial Holding Group Redefines Luxury Mountain Living in Himachal Pradesh

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 21: As demand for second homes and parallel living continues to rise among High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Auramah Valley, developed by Imperial Realty and Developments under the leadership of Imperial Holding Group Chairman Mr. Manavinder Singh, is emerging as a defining project in India's luxury real estate landscape.

Auramah Valley is owned and led by Mr. Manavinder Singh, who is actively involved in the project from the ground level, from construction planning and quality control to design detailing and client interaction ensuring a structured, high-quality, and reliable development experience.

Addressing a Growing Need for Parallel Living

Evolving lifestyles and increasing urban pressures have significantly influenced how people view real estate today. Beyond a primary residence, there is a growing demand for a parallel home; a space that offers peace, privacy, and a meaningful escape from city life.

Increasing congestion, pollution, constant noise, limited personal space, long working hours, and the mental fatigue of fast-paced urban environments are driving individuals to seek a calmer, healthier, and more balanced way of living. This shift has positioned second homes not just as investments, but as lifestyle decisions.

At the same time, there is a noticeable trend of investors choosing India over overseas markets. Regulatory complexities abroad, distance from family, limited usability, and a lack of emotional connection are encouraging buyers to invest closer to home. India offers familiarity, cultural belonging, and long-term growth potential, making it a preferred destination for luxury second home investments.

What is Auramah Valley

Located in Himachal Pradesh and surrounded by over 100 acres of pine forests, Auramah Valley has been designed as a private residential community that blends natural surroundings with modern luxury.

The project offers a range of residences, including 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK homes, catering to diverse lifestyle needs while maintaining a consistent standard of luxury.

Auramah Valley offers freehold ownership and is a RERA-approved project, ensuring transparency, legal clarity, and long-term confidence for buyers.

How Auramah Valley is Redefining Mountain Living

Auramah Valley is built around five key parameters of luxury living:

* Privacy: A secure and exclusive residential environment

* Quality: Strong focus on construction standards and long-term durability

* Environment: Homes surrounded by pristine pine forests and clean air

* Service: 24/7/365 maintenance, housekeeping, security, and lifestyle support

* Community: Like-minded residents with shared values and global exposure

The development is designed as a fully managed ecosystem where residents do not have to worry about property upkeep, even in their absence. Homes are maintained, serviced, and ready for use at all times.

In addition, Auramah Valley integrates hospitality and lifestyle experiences, including a boutique hotel (The Manor, Naldehra) and club, offering wellness, dining, and recreational facilities, creating a complete living environment rather than just a real estate offering.

Leadership Perspective

"Auramah Valley is not just about building homes," said Mr. Manavinder Singh, Chairman of Imperial Holding Group. "It is about creating a lifestyle where people can step away from the pressures of city life and experience a more balanced, refined way of living. Every aspect of the project is designed to deliver long-term value, comfort, and peace of mind."

A New Benchmark in Himalayan Real Estate

For buyers exploring second homes or a parallel home in the mountains, Auramah Valley represents more than just ownership. It reflects leadership, vision, and a long-term commitment to quality.

Backed by a group positioned among the leading developers in the Himalayas, Auramah Valley reflects a benchmark-setting approach to mountain living in India.

To learn more about Auramah Valley or to schedule a site visit, please visit:

https://auramahvalley.com

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