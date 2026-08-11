Aurassure Deploys IoT Monitoring Network to Support IIT Bombay's AI Research Enabling 48-Hour Urban Flood Forecasts

SMPL

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 10: Aurassure has deployed nine Aurassure Aqua flood and weather monitoring systems and enabled real-time data APIs for IIT Bombay to support research on AI-enabled urban flood forecasting. The deployment strengthens the data infrastructure used for flood prediction by providing continuous, hyperlocal observations from the field.

The collaboration supports ongoing efforts to improve flood forecasting by combining real-time environmental monitoring and artificial intelligence. The research aims to strengthen early warning capabilities, with AI-enabled forecasting systems capable of providing up to 48 hours of advance flood warnings, helping authorities prepare for potential flood events before they occur.

Urban flooding has become one of the fastest-growing climate risks for cities, increasing the need for accurate and real-time environmental intelligence. While artificial intelligence improves forecasting capabilities, reliable predictions depend on continuous ground-based environmental observations.

Aurassure Aqua is designed to monitor critical environmental parameters including water level, rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, atmospheric pressure, ultraviolet index and light intensity. The system transmits data in near real time through cloud connectivity and secure APIs, enabling seamless integration with research platforms and decision-support systems.

The deployment provides IIT Bombay researchers with continuous inundation observations that help improve flood forecasting models and strengthen early warning capabilities. By combining real-time sensor data with AI and predictive models, researchers can validate and improve the accuracy of location-specific flood predictions and strengthen early warning capabilities.

Speaking on the collaboration, Akanksha Priyadarshini, Founder & CEO, Aurassure, said:"Reliable environmental data is fundamental to accurate flood forecasting. Through this deployment, we are supporting research that integrates IoT, environmental sensing and artificial intelligence to strengthen early warning capabilities and improve climate resilience."

Aurassure develops climate intelligence solutions for flood monitoring, weather monitoring, air quality, water quality and environmental risk management. Its platforms combine connected IoT devices, cloud-based analytics and real-time data services to support governments, research institutions, industries and smart cities with environmental intelligence for informed decision-making.

As cities continue to invest in climate adaptation, collaborations between technology providers and research institutions are expected to play an important role in advancing data-driven disaster preparedness and resilient urban infrastructure.

About Aurassure

Aurassure is a pioneering environmental monitoring and intelligence platform, providing real-time data and AI-powered analytics for flood monitoring, weather intelligence, air quality, water quality and industrial environmental monitoring to help the public & private sectors proactively assess and manage environmental and health risks. Its integrated IoT-enabled devices, coupled with predictive insights, empower businesses and governments to make data-driven decisions that ensure compliance, safety, and sustainability.

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