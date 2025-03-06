Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum at GIFT City, Gujarat to strengthen bilateral cooperation in elite sport

PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 6: The inaugural Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum, a landmark initiative jointly spearheaded by the Australian and Gujarat Governments, commenced on a strong note yesterday at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As a participant and key stakeholder, Deakin University, Australia, which has a campus in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, welcomes the two-day high-level discussion forum that aims to advance strategic collaboration in elite sport between the two nations, bringing together key Australian and Indian decision-makers, premier sporting institutions, leading higher education providers, and industry leaders together for the future of bilateral sport cooperation.

Expressing his thoughts at the occasion, H.E Philip Green OAM, Australia's High Commissioner to India, said, "India is a country with a deep and ancient sport tradition, a tradition that lives on in the present. As a great sporting nation, India is waiting to achieve its destiny, and Australia has much to offer in the journey."

"Australian universities are global leaders in sport science and management. Deakin University, which operates a campus right here in GIFT City, is already focusing on what it can do to deliver sport education outcomes 'in India, with India, for India'."

Other key attendees included Raksha Khadse, Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India; Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Minister of Sports, Youth Service and Cultural Activities; Paul Murphy, Consul General in Mumbai, Austrade; Dr Monica Kennedy, Head of Austrade (South Asia); Kieren Perkins OAM, CEO, Australia Sports Commission; Shri M. Thennarasan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG); Shri Sandip J. Sagale, IAS, Director General, SAG; Shri I. R. Vala, GAS, Secretary, SAG, among top government, academia and industry stakeholders across sports ecosystems of Australia and India.

Raksha Khadse, Hon. Minister (State) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India, said, "Gujarat is the land of emotions, cultural heritage and opportunities. Sports is a unifying force, a driver of excellence and a key pillar of national growth."

"The passion for sports unites India and Australia, and this forum is a significant step toward exploring new opportunities for collaboration in this field. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister has envisioned India as a global leader in sports, and this forum will play an instrumental role in contributing to that vision."

With India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the forum presents a unique platform to leverage Australian expertise in elite sports talent development, sports science, event management, and sports technology. Discussions revolved around key thematic areas, including fostering Olympic and Paralympic success, grassroots-to-elite athlete development, diversity and inclusion in sports, the role of industry in advancing sporting excellence, and the impact of research-led sports science on performance.

Shri Harshbhai Sanghavi, Minister (State), Sports, Youth & Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat, said, "This conference is a true testament to the friendship between India and Australia. While we have a strong cricketing rivalry, our diplomatic relations thrive on camaraderie. Gujarat is honored to host this prestigious forum, which marks a significant milestone in strengthening our sports relations."

"Australia's expertise in sports science and high-performance training has influenced India's sporting landscape, and Gujarat is keen to leverage this knowledge for hosting mega sporting events. With Deakin and Wollongong already in GIFT City, we see immense potential for sports education in Gujarat. I also invite the sports community to explore opportunities for setting up sports manufacturing units in Gujarat, supported by our transparent policies."

Bringing together over 200 deeply engaged stakeholders, the event highlights the shared commitment of both nations to strengthening sports diplomacy and fostering long-term collaboration. It also explores opportunities to bring together premier sporting institutions, leading universities, and private sector stakeholders to drive high-impact outcomes for India and Australia.

A key highlight of the forum is the role of higher education institutions in driving sports excellence. Deakin University, a global leader in sports science and education, will contribute to discussions on the impact of research-intensive universities in shaping elite sports performance. Professor (Dr.) Adam Karg from Sport Management and Associate Professor (Dr.) Lyndell Bruce from Centre for Sport Research, Deakin University, contributed to expert panels on how universities act as foundations for Olympic excellence and nurturing high-performance sport, sharing insights on talent development and data-driven athlete training.

They reiterated Deakin's commitment to integrating cutting-edge sports research into global high-performance programs curated for the Indian sports ecosystem.

Reflecting upon the larger aims of both governments and Deakin's leading role in it, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "With India setting its sights on the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the scope for knowledge exchange between Australia and India has never been greater. Leveraging Deakin's expertise in sports science, athlete development, and high-performance training, we are dedicated to building a robust ecosystem that drives India's sporting ambitions to new heights."

"Deakin brings research-driven interventions and strategic partnerships that can fast-track India's journey to Olympic and Paralympic excellence."

The Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum is set to deliver actionable recommendations that will guide future collaborations between Indian and Australian sporting institutions, higher education providers, and industry stakeholders. Outcomes from the discussions will serve as a strategic blueprint for India's Olympic and Paralympic aspirations, ensuring long-term knowledge transfer, research collaborations, and commercial partnerships in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 and India 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

About Deakin University

Founded in 1974, Deakin University is ranked among the top 200 universities worldwide, delivering exceptional outcomes in teaching, research, and industry collaboration. Operating in South Asia since 1994 with offices at New Delhi, Deakin partners with government, industry, and academia to advance education and research, fostering global impact.

Deakin is a world leader in sports education and research, with a strong legacy of partnerships in elite sports, high-performance training, and sports technology. Through its Centre for Sport Research, Deakin continues to shape the future of global sports science, supporting athletes and institutions in achieving excellence on the world stage.

