Australia's Deakin University reaches top 200 in QS World University Rankings for 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 6: Deakin University has climbed 36 places to enter the world's top 200 universities, according to the latest QS World University Rankings released today. Deakin's overall rank of 197 is its best QS World University Rankings result and confirms its position in the top 1 per cent of universities worldwide. It is notably the first international university to open a teaching campus in India, the Deakin University GIFT Campus. It is thus extending its immersive India engagement spanning three decades by bringing world-class education and skilling in emerging areas to address the needs of India's growth as a digital knowledge economy

The prestigious QS World University Rankings focus on five key indicators - Research and Discovery, Employability and Outcomes, Learning Experience, Global Engagement, and Sustainability.

Deakin Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin commended the Deakin community for reaching this significant milestone.

"Our success is due to the dedication and hard work of many individuals across our university. In our relatively brief history, we have achieved remarkable growth and continue to foster a culture of innovation, creativity, and excellence while staying true to our foundational principles of inclusion and educational access," Professor Martin said.

"As we prepare to celebrate our 50th birthday at the end of this year, it's clear that Deakin's strong connection to the community has been a cornerstone of our success. We believe in fostering meaningful partnerships that enhance the educational experience, drive innovative research outcomes and create a positive impact with a global reach."

"Our recent rankings also reflect Deakin's ongoing efforts to promote environmental stewardship and social responsibility."

Deakin recorded its strongest growth in the sustainability category, climbing 217 positions to rank 66th in the world and 13th nationally. The score reflects Deakin's environmental impact in an area QS describes as a high priority for students.

The QS data also shows that Deakin was particularly successful in International Faculty (135th in the world) and Citations per Faculty (140th in the world).

Expanding upon this announcement, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) at Deakin University said, "We are absolutely thrilled with the announcement and acknowledge it as a testament to the dedication, innovation, and excellence of our entire Deakin community. It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing world-class education, groundbreaking research, and impactful industry partnerships."

"We remain focused on fostering a learning environment that not only equips our students with the skills needed for the future but also contributes significantly to the global knowledge economy. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our staff, students, alumni, and partners for their continued support and hard work in making Deakin a leading global university."

Highlights for Deakin in recent years include:

* Becoming the first university in the world to establish an international branch campus in India - All set to welcome students of the first batch in July 2024 and creating history by bringing two world-class, industry-interfaced courses for Indian students in the emerging areas of Business Analytics and Cyber Security.

* Securing approval to proceed with an international branch campus in Indonesia, in collaboration with Lancaster University;

* Being announced as a Trailblazer University to deliver the Deakin University Recycling and Clean Energy Commercialisation Hub (REACH);

* A significant uplift in research income and impact to drive social progress;

* Deakin is number one in Victoria for Overall Student Satisfaction and has been for 14 years, and one of the top universities in Australia on this measure

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture.

