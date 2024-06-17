Author CA Vikas Chordiya launched his book 'Subsidies for Manufacturers in Maharashtra'

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Author CA Vikas Chordiya launched his debut Book "Subsidies for Manufacturers in Maharashtra" on 15th June 2024 in Jalgaon Maharashtra amidst distinguished guests. Jalgaon's first-ever CA-turned-author has written and self-published an informative book on How to Get a Subsidy targeting every MSME entrepreneur. More than 400 MSME Manufacturers have actively participated in the book launch event along with chief Guests - Shri Praful Ji Umare, Shri Ravindra Ji Laddha, Dt Krishna Ji Patil, Shri Deepak Ji Chaudhari, Pramod Ji Sancheti, and Shri Mahendra Ji Raisoni.

In his insightful book on Subsidies, CA Vikas Chordiya delves into the intricate landscape of government incentives and subsidies, shedding light on their impact and potential benefits for businesses. Drawing from his extensive experience as a Chartered Accountant, Vikas navigates through the complexities of subsidy programs, offering a comprehensive guide for entrepreneurs, policymakers, and financial professionals alike. The book 'Subsidies for Manufacturers in Maharashtra' is available on major marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart along with all the bookstores.

With a keen focus on sectors such as MSME Bank Finance, Government Subsidies, Firm Legal Constitution, and Financial Consultancy, Vikas Provides practical insights and actionable strategies to help businesses leverage subsidies effectively. He has successfully served over 200 industries, facilitated project funding in crores, and assisted over 100 Industries in obtaining Government subsidies.

"Through real-world examples and in-depth analysis, this book serves as an indispensable resource for understanding, accessing, and optimizing government incentives, empowering readers to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable growth in their ventures" shares CA Vikas Chordiya

Being a Chartered Accountant by profession, CA Vikas Chordiya focuses on Bank Finance, Financial Consulting, and government incentives to simplify business processes and raise awareness about the advantages manufacturers can gain from these schemes.

