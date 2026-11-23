VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: Authors' Channel, a Bengaluru-based publishing, book distribution and author-marketing company, is entering its next phase of growth with a strong focus on professional publishing, offline distribution, airport distribution and international author services.

The company is strengthening its offerings for mid-market and premium authors, professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders and established writers seeking quality publishing, wider distribution and stronger market visibility.

A key strength of Authors' Channel is its offline distribution network, helping authors take their books beyond online marketplaces and into physical retail environments. Its airport distribution opportunities provide an additional premium channel for reaching travellers, business professionals and high-value readers.

Expanding into International Markets

As part of its growth strategy, Authors' Channel is now expanding its business into international markets, beginning with a focus on attracting authors from overseas and providing them access to professional publishing, distribution and marketing services through its India-based platform.

The company aims to build relationships with authors and publishing partners in key international markets, creating opportunities for overseas authors to enter the Indian market while developing cross-border publishing and distribution opportunities.

Gowtham Naidu Leads the Next Phase

Gowtham Naidu is leading the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on strengthening business operations, distribution partnerships, international business development and technology-driven expansion.

With a B.E. in Computer Science Engineering, completed with distinction, Gowtham brings a technology-oriented and modern business perspective to the publishing industry.

"Authors today are looking beyond simply getting their books published. They want quality production, distribution, market access and visibility. Our objective is to build Authors' Channel into a platform that can serve authors across India and internationally," said Gowtham Naidu.

Authors' Channel plans to further expand its offline and airport distribution network, strengthen premium author services and develop its international publishing business.

Authors' Channel - From Manuscript to Market.

Media Contact:

Authors' Channel

prauthorschannel@gmail.com

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