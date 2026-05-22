Avani Institute of Design announces Admissions for Integrated B.Des + M.Des Programme 2026-27

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: Avani Institute of Design has announced admissions for its integrated B.Des + M.Des programme for the academic year 2026-27. This curriculum allows students to transition seamlessly from undergraduate to postgraduate studies, eliminating the need for separate admissions and offering a more cohesive, time-efficient path to advanced design education. The programme aims to develop socially responsible designers equipped to address contemporary challenges through sustainable and human-centric design solutions.

The institute offers a total of 30 seats, with 15 seats each under the Merit and Management/NRI categories. Admissions will be conducted strictly on merit, aptitude, and passion for design, as per statutory norms. The institute has reiterated that no capitation fees will be charged and recommendations will not be entertained.

Applicants must have completed Plus Two (10+2) in any stream with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and possess a valid score in recognized design entrance examinations such as NATA, UCEED, NID, NIFT, or KS-DAT. Candidates must also be at least 17 years of age at the time of application.

Highlighting the vision behind the programme, Tony Joseph, Chairman and Principal, Avani Institute of Design said, "At Avani, we see design as a powerful tool to improve lives and address real-world challenges. Through our integrated B.Des + M.Des program, we aim to nurture designers who are not only creative but also socially and environmentally conscious. Our focus is on building a generation that can innovate responsibly and contribute meaningfully to society."

Students can specialize in either Product Design or Interior Design, gaining targeted expertise aligned with contemporary industry needs. The programme is structured to offer a strong foundation in design, with interdisciplinary learning across ecology, community engagement, lifestyle, interior spaces, furniture, heritage economy, and business. It is designed to promote holistic development while addressing pressing global concerns such as climate change, public health, and social well-being.

The programme is fully approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with the University of Calicut, ensuring national-level recognition and credibility.

Avani's commitment to design excellence is reflected in its sustainable campus, forward-thinking pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations. With this offering, the institute aims to position graduates as versatile professionals capable of leading across domains such as sustainable product development, spatial innovation, and user-centered design.

Applications will open ahead of the 2026 - 27 academic year. Prospective students can expect an immersive and future-ready design education built to meet the demands of a rapidly changing creative industry.

Website: https://avani.edu.in/

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