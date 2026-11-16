Avanse Financial Services Expands Partnership with Scienaptic AI to Enhance Credit Decisioning for Education Loans

India PR Distribution

New York [US] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16: Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit decisioning, today announced that Avanse Financial Services, a leading education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), has extended its 3-year partnership with Scienaptic to continue to automate its credit decisioning across its education financing business. Leveraging Scienaptic's Business Rule Engine (BRE), Avanse will continue to strengthen its underwriting capability to deliver faster, highly consistent, and precise loan approvals at scale.

Dedicated to making education financing seamless and affordable for deserving Indian students, Avanse Financial Services has empowered more than 72,000 aspirants across 1,800+ institutions in 51 countries. The company also provides essential growth and working capital support to educational institutions nationwide.

Deployed directly within Avanse's cloud environment, the platform puts complete policy control in the hands of its credit team. By enabling the team to author, test, and launch rules for institution eligibility, co-borrower criteria, and country requirements, Avanse can deploy lending policies in real time and eliminate external release dependencies. Behind the scenes, the intuitive, low-code engine seamlessly integrates real-time data across multiple sources to automatically clear straightforward applications, allowing manual review to focus on cases that require human expertise. This agile framework empowers Avanse to effortlessly manage peak admission season volumes while maintaining rigorous risk standards.

Joydip Gupta, Business Head - APAC, Scienaptic AI, said, "Education lending calls for judgment that goes well beyond a credit score, taking into account the course, the institution, the country of study, and the co-borrower profile. That is exactly the kind of nuance an intelligent rule engine is built to handle. By deploying our BRE within Avanse's environment, we have given their team full autonomy over policy design along with the automation needed to make decisions at scale. We look forward to supporting Avanse as it helps more Indian students access quality education."

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with a mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning BRE. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovations, integrating more data into decision-making processes, utilising advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes.

Used by India's largest microfinance institutions (MFIs), major banks, leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and prominent fintechs, Scienaptic processes over 50 lakh credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than ₹40,000 crore monthly, enabling over 20 lakh underserved individuals monthly with limited or no credit history to access personal loans, credit cards, vehicle loans, MSME loans, and MFI loans.

Scienaptic's credit BRE platform puts robust underwriting capabilities at the fingertips of in-house underwriting teams. Today, more than 150 lenders rely on Scienaptic's platform to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their underwriting.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai

About Avanse Financial Services

Avanse Financial Services Limited is an education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) on a mission to make education financing seamless and affordable for every deserving Indian student. The company offers loans across three key segments:

- Student Loan - International - customised education financing solutions for Indian students pursuing undergraduate & postgraduate courses overseas

- Education Loans Domestic - customised financing solutions for Indian students seeking higher education at domestic institutions. It also includes loans for professionals pursuing executive learning programmes, as well as financing for curriculum fees for students enrolled in accredited schools and non-curriculum fees associated with skilling programmes, executive education, and test preparation courses, all in India.

- Educational Institution Loans - collateral-backed financing solutions to private educational institutions, generally K-12 schools, located in peripheral areas of tier I cities and in tier II and beyond cities in India

For more information, please click here.

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