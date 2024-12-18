Avantor® Secures Dual Gold Awards for Safety Excellence at Apex India Conference 2024

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 18: Avantor, Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, announced today that their manufacturing sites in Panoli, Gujarat and Dehradun, Uttarakhand each received a Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety. The awards were presented by Apex India Foundation, for the Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Diagnostics Sectors, respectively. The two sites were recognized for their commitment to continually striving to implement the best possible policies and procedures, and ensure every aspect of Avantor associates' well-being.

Apex India Foundation is a Non-Profit Foundation that aims to recognize and celebrate exemplary individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions in the field of environmental protection, safety in the workplace, implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility, and adopting human resources best practices. The purpose of the "Occupational Health & Safety Awards" is to reward organizations that have made unique contributions in the field of health and safety of workers.

"We are proud of the dual recognition by the esteemed Apex India Foundation for our health and safety standards and our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our associates," said Yee Seng, Vice President, Operations, AMEA, Avantor. "These awards are a testament to the hard work of our Environmental Health, Safety, Sustainability and Security (EHSS & S) team and Avantor's leadership position in the life sciences industry."

Commenting on the awards, Puneet Pant, Managing Director, India, Avantor said, "We are extremely honored to receive this recognition. Our safety strategy emphasizes proactive monitoring of regulatory changes, partnering with operational leaders to meet internal health and safety requirements, eliminating hazards, and reducing risks. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our associates is our top priority, and this recognition underscores our commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment."

Earlier this year, Avantor's Panoli site was also recognized with the Ankleshwar Environmental Preservation Society (AEPS) Safety Excellence Gold Award. The AEPS Safety Excellence Awards, initiated this year, sought to identify, and honor companies that exhibit exceptional dedication to safety, through comprehensive assessments and historical performance evaluations.

The health, safety and well-being of its associates is a top priority for Avantor. Its comprehensive approach prioritizes support for the whole person - their physical, mental and emotional health - and it continually strives to have the best possible policies and procedures in place to ensure all aspects of its associates' well-being.

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

