Avry1 Pretty Beauty Oils: Sensitive Skin Finally Has a Brand That Truly Understands It

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 24: After 19 years of treating real patients in a dermatology clinic, Dr. Nitin Verma launched Avry1 Pretty with one bold belief that sensitive skin does not need to be avoided. It needs to be healed, strengthened, and given the right tools to thrive.

Avry1 Pretty Beauty Oils -- a complete, clinically developed skincare range for sensitive skin, founded by Dr. Nitin Verma.

For anyone who has ever been told, "your skin is just too sensitive," as if that were a life sentence. Avry1 Pretty Beauty Oils arrives with a different message entirely. Sensitive skin is not a disease; it is a condition that deserves special care. It is, in most cases, a skin barrier problem. And skin barrier problems can be fixed.

This is the founding philosophy of one of India's most thoughtfully built new skincare brands, and it did not come from a boardroom or a trend report. It came from a dermatology clinic from years of consultations, from watching patients walk in with inflamed, reactive skin that had been made worse, not better, by mainstream skincare products that were never designed with them in mind.

The brand behind this new approach is Avry1 Pretty Beauty Oils, and the mind behind it is Dr. Nitin Verma -- a certified dermatologist with over 19 years of clinical practice working alongside a dedicated team of doctors and skin therapists who have spent their careers understanding exactly what sensitive skin needs, and what it absolutely does not.

The Problem No One Was Solving

Sensitive skin -- the barrier problem most brands ignore

Damaged skin barrier is behind most sensitivity reactions -- in reality, most commercial skincare overlooks it entirely.

Walk into any pharmacy, beauty store, or scroll through any skincare platform, and the options for sensitive skin fall into two deeply unsatisfying categories. In the first category are products packed with high-concentration actives retinoids, AHAs, BHAs, strong vitamin C formulations that promise dramatic results but regularly cause burning, peeling, redness, and breakouts in people with reactive skin. In the second category are products that have removed all actives entirely, leaving behind nothing but gentle hydration that does very little for anyone hoping to genuinely improve their skin over time.

Neither category solves the actual problem. Neither is built on a real understanding of why sensitive skin behaves the way it does.

According to Dr. Nitin Verma, the root of most sensitivity reactions is not some fixed biological condition unique to certain people. In the majority of cases, he has observed over nearly two decades in practice, sensitive skin is a consequence of a compromised skin barrier the outermost protective layer of the skin that, when intact, keeps moisture in and irritants out. When that barrier is damaged, the skin becomes vulnerable to almost everything: temperature changes, product ingredients, environmental pollutants, even water.

"Sensitive skin is not always a permanent skin type. In many cases, it happens because the skin barrier is damaged. When your barrier is weak, your skin reacts to almost everything. So instead of avoiding all active ingredients, the smarter approach is to first repair the skin barrier -- and then slowly, safely, introduce actives in a controlled way."

-- Dr. Nitin Verma, Founder & Certified Dermatologist, Avry1 Pretty Beauty Oils

The Avry1 Pretty Approach: Repair First, Then Strengthen

This is the exact philosophy that Avry1 Pretty Beauty Oils was built to put into practice. The brand's entire product range flows from a single clinical protocol that Dr. Verma and his team have refined through years of patient care: repair the barrier first, then introduce actives gradually and safely.

It sounds deceptively simple. But in practice, it requires a level of formulation precision that most commercial skincare brands do not invest in. It means identifying which barrier-repair ingredients actually work at clinically relevant concentrations. It means understanding which activities can be introduced gently enough not to overwhelm a recovering barrier. And it means designing every product in the range so that it works not just in isolation, but as part of a complete, coherent system.

The Avry1 Pretty Protocol: Most brands offer strong actives (which irritate sensitive skin) or remove actives entirely (which gives little to no results). Avry1 Pretty does neither. Every product in the range combines barrier-repair ingredients with mild, precisely balanced actives -- so sensitive skin gets real results without the damage that typically comes with them.

This approach is not a marketing narrative layered over standard formulations. It is a clinical methodology translated into a consumer skincare range -- something that is only possible because the person who built it spent 19 years in a dermatology practice before developing a single product.

The Complete Avry1 Pretty Range

The current Avry1 Pretty range consists of six products, each with a distinct and specific role in the overall sensitive skin routine. Together, they create a complete system one that takes the skin from its most compromised state and gradually builds it toward resilience, clarity, and health.

01 Cleanser

Perfect Foaming Gentle Cleanser

Every effective skincare routine begins with a cleanser, and for sensitive skin, choosing the wrong one can undo everything that follows. The Perfect Foaming Gentle Cleanser removes impurities, excess oil, and environmental pollutants effectively without stripping the skin of its natural moisture balance.

02 Repair Moisturiser

Purify Barrier Repair Cream

If one product defines the brand's entire philosophy, it is this one. The Purify Barrier Repair Cream is not a standard moisturiser it is a targeted barrier repair treatment designed to address the root cause of most sensitive skin conditions. It actively works to repair a damaged skin barrier, reduce redness and chronic irritation, and progressively strengthen skin that has been reactive for months or even years.

03 Treatment Serum

Prime Face Serum

For many sensitive skin sufferers, serums represent the biggest skincare fear because serums are where the strong actives live. The Prime Face Serum is designed to change that association entirely. Developed with the understanding that sensitive skin can benefit from actives when they are introduced in the right way, this serum delivers targeted treatment benefits through a carefully controlled, gentle formulation.

04 Sun Protection

Protect Sunscreen

Sun protection is non-negotiable for all skin types, but for sensitive skin, it presents a particular challenge. Most sunscreens contain chemical filters, fragrances, or formulation elements that trigger reactions in reactive skin. The Protect Sunscreen is formulated specifically to provide broad-spectrum UV protection without causing irritation, stinging, or barrier disruption.

05 & 06 Facial Oils

Pristine Face Oil & Purity Face Oil

The two facial oils in the range play a dual role, they deeply nourish and hydrate the skin while actively contributing to the barrier repair process that sits at the heart of the Avry1 Pretty philosophy. Rich in carefully selected botanical actives and skin-compatible fatty acids, they help restore the lipid layer of the skin barrier, improve moisture retention, and leave the skin with a visibly calmer, healthier appearance over time.

Who Avry1 Pretty Is For

The brand is built specifically for people who identify with any of the following experiences: skin that reacts to most products they try; redness, burning, or itching that appears without an obvious cause; a history of attempting to use actives and experiencing irritation every time; skin that feels permanently unstable or unpredictable; and anyone who has been told simply to "keep it simple" without being given a clear path toward actual improvement.

Avry1 Pretty is also for the growing number of people who have discovered through skincare communities, dermatology content, or their own research that what they thought was "sensitive skin type" may actually be a damaged skin barrier. For this audience, the brand offers not just products, but a clear, clinical framework for understanding what is happening to their skin and how to address it systematically.

What's Coming Next: Summer 2026

Avry1 Pretty has confirmed that new products are currently in development and are expected to launch in the summer of 2026.

Sensitive Skin Barrier Repair Dermatologist Founded Dr. Nitin Verma Clean Skincare Gentle Actives Indian Skincare New Launch 2026

About Avry1 Pretty Beauty Oils

Avry1 Pretty Beauty Oils is a dermatologist-founded skincare brand developed by Dr. Nitin Verma, a certified dermatologist with over 19 years of clinical practice, in collaboration with a dedicated team of doctors and skin therapists. The brand specialises in gentle, barrier-repair-first skincare formulated specifically for sensitive, reactive, and compromised skin types. Every product in the range is designed to work as part of a complete, clinically informed daily routine combining carefully balanced active ingredients with barrier-repair technology to deliver safe, effective, and long-term skin improvement. New products are expected to launch in summer 2026.

Brand: Avry1 Pretty Beauty Oils

Instagram: @avry1_pretty

Email: skincare@everyonepretty.com

Website: www.everyonepretty.com

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