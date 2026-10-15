Axis Max Life partners with Tata Digital Group Company to make life insurance more accessible

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), has partnered with Tata Fintech, a subsidiary of Tata Digital, to expand the portfolio of life insurance solutions on Tata Neu, India's omnichannel loyalty and financial services app.

Through the association, customers will be able to explore and purchase select Axis Max Life protection and long-term savings solutions on the platform. The proposition combines Axis Max Life's life insurance expertise with Tata Digital's connected digital ecosystem, creating a simpler route for customers to act on important financial priorities.

The collaboration is designed to place life insurance within a platform that customers use for a range of financial and lifestyle needs. By reducing the distance between financial intent and action, Axis Max Life and Tata Digital aim to make protection and long-term planning more accessible, relevant and convenient.

Sumit Madan, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Max Life, said "Our partnership with Tata Digital reflects a shared commitment to making life insurance more accessible, relevant, and intuitive for millions of Indians within the ecosystems they already trust and engage with. By bringing Axis Max Life's protection and long-term savings solutions onto Tata Neu, we aim to empower individuals and families to make informed financial choices and plan with greater confidence for the future. This association advances our vision of widening insurance penetration through digital innovation while helping more Indians build a stronger foundation for long-term financial security."

Mr. Sajith Sivanandan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Digital Group, said, "At Tata Neu, we are committed to making trusted financial solutions more accessible and convenient for our customers. Our partnership with Axis Max Life expands the range of protection and long-term savings solutions available on the platform. This enables customers to explore options that support their financial goals and future planning needs within an ecosystem that also brings together payments, Tata NeuCard and rewards-led value across everyday interactions."

The association reflects a shared focus on using technology and ecosystem-led distribution to improve access to life insurance. Customers will be able to explore relevant protection and long-term savings solutions and take meaningful steps towards securing their families and preparing for future financial goals through Tata Neu.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104

Company Identification Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012

About Tata Digital Group:

Tata Digital Group, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, enhances everyday consumer experiences through platforms including Tata Neu, bigbasket, Croma, Tata CLiQ and Tata 1mg. Tata Neu is designed as a trusted digital companion, bringing together payments, financial services, and lifestyle experiences in a connected ecosystem anchored by a unified rewards programme. Through Tata NeuCoins, customers are recognized and rewarded across their interactions with Tata brands, enabling them to unlock greater value from both everyday transactions and key life moments.

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