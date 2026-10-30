Axis Max Life's profitability measure VNB increases 21% YoY; Individual Adjusted First Year Premium grew 12% YoY in H1 FY'27

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30: Max Financial Services Limited has recorded consolidated revenue excluding investment income at ₹17,484 crores that grew by 16% YoY in H1 FY'27. The consolidated revenue including investment income stood at ₹26,582 crores up by 17%, while consolidated PAT stood at ₹219 crores in H1 FY'27 up by 137%.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), has announced new business growth (Individual Adjusted First Year Premium) of 12% to ₹4,368 crores with a private market share at 10.1%. The Value of New Business (VNB) for H1 FY'27 increased by 21% YoY to ₹1,180 crores, while the VNB margin expanded by 210 basis points to 25.4%, supported by continued momentum in the protection and retirement segments.

The Company strengthened its leadership position in protection, with the pure retail protection business growing 37% YoY, driven by sustained customer demand and disciplined execution. Retirement continues to represent a significant long-term growth opportunity for Axis Max Life. During Q2 FY'27, the Company launched Smart Retirement Income with Sustained Earnings Plan (SMART RISE) (UIN: 104N160V01), an innovative solution combining flexible lifelong income with a market linked variable annuity option. Supported by strong customer acceptance, the Company's annuity business grew 130% YoY in Q2 FY'27.

Axis Max Life also delivered robust renewal performance, with renewal premium growing 18% YoY to ₹11,247 crores in H1 FY'27. Consequently, Gross Written Premium increased 17% to ₹18,066 crores, reflecting the strength of the Company's franchise and customer engagement.

Sumit Madan, Managing Director and CEO, Axis Max Life , said, "Our H1 FY'27 performance reflects the strength of our distribution franchise, disciplined execution, and continued focus on delivering sustainable, customer-centric growth. We welcome IRDAI's efforts to evolve the distribution framework in a manner that balances customer interests with industry growth objectives. The proposed emphasis on simpler distribution economics, stronger persistency outcomes, better alignment of commissions and expenses, and enhanced policyholder protection is a step in the right direction. We believe a balanced and consultative approach will further strengthen trust in the insurance ecosystem, support innovation and accessibility, and accelerate the sector's long-term growth."

Amrit Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "We delivered a strong performance in the first half of the fiscal, with Individual Adjusted First Year Premium growing by 12%. Our renewal premium rose 18%, driving 17% growth in Gross Written Premium. An improved product mix lifted the VNB Margin to 25.4% and supported 21% growth in Value of New Business.Our Embedded Value as of Sep 30, 2026 stood at ₹31,437 crores, growth of 17% YoY. Annualized operating RoEV improved by 100 bps to 17.3% in H1 FY27, reflecting our continued focus on delivering profitable and sustainable growth."

Key Financial Summary of Axis Max Life:

About Max Financial Services Limited

Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) is part of India's leading business conglomerate - the Max Group. Focused on Life Insurance, MFSL owns and actively manages an ~80% majority stake in Axis Max Life.

Company Information (Identification) Number - L24223HR1988PLC145368

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crores.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104

Company Identification Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Max Financial Services Limited (the "Company") solely for the announcement of the Company's financial results. This document contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "going forward", "intend", "may", "ought" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views as of the date of the Presentation with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise these forward-looking statements for new information, events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of the Presentation.

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