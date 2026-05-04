Ayurvedic 'Rasayana' therapy shows promise in advanced pancreatic cancer, Pune study presented at global meet

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: In what could open a new line of model of care for one of the deadliest cancers, a Pune-based study on an Ayurvedic 'Rasayana' therapy has indicated improved survival and quality of life in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research held in San Diego, USA, drawing attention from the global oncology community.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Rasayu Cancer Clinic in Pune and led by Dr Yogesh Bendale, evaluated 17 patients diagnosed with advanced-stage pancreatic cancer who were not eligible for surgery, chemotherapy, or other conventional treatments. The research has also been published in the internationally reputed journal Cancer Research, which has an impact factor of 16.6.

Pancreatic cancer is widely regarded as one of the most challenging malignancies to treat, often diagnosed at a late stage when therapeutic options are limited. In such cases, average survival typically ranges between three to six months. However, the Pune study observed that patients receiving the Ayurvedic Rasayana Therapy (ART) showed a median survival of 10 to 11 months.

Beyond survival, researchers reported notable improvements in patients' quality of life. Many experienced better appetite, reduced fatigue, and an overall improvement in daily functioning. In nearly 12 per cent of cases, a reduction in tumour size was also observed, an outcome considered significant given the advanced stage of the disease.

Dr Bendale said the therapy works by enhancing the body's intrinsic strength and resilience to fight cancer. "In advanced pancreatic cancer, where treatment options are often exhausted, Rasayana therapy offers patients a chance to live longer with dignity and improved well-being," he noted.

The study also underscores the growing relevance of integrative oncology -- where Ayurveda not only compliments western medicine but also manages unmet needs where standard treatments are not feasible While such integration is increasingly being explored globally, experts point out that India still needs stronger collaboration between modern medical practitioners and Ayurvedic clinicians.

Researchers involved in the study include Dr Poonam Birari-Gavande, Dr Priyanka Shirole, and Dr Avinash Kadam.

With global platforms like AACR recognising such work, the Pune study is expected to contribute to a broader re-evaluation of traditional medicine systems in cancer care, particularly for patients with limited treatment options.

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