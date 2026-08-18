Azure Power Global Limited to hold 2026 Annual Meeting on September 30, 2026

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 18: Azure Power Global Limited (the "Company" or "Azure Power Global"), an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, today announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of shareholders at 11:30 AM (India Standard Time) on September 30, 2026 at its Gurugram office.

The Company will propose at the Annual Meeting (i) to adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Report of the Board of Directors and the Report of the Auditors (ii) re-appointment of ECOVIS (Mauritius), a member firm of ECOVIS International, as the independent auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, and fix their remuneration (iii) re-election of Mr. Ambuj Agrawal as a director on the Company's Board of Directors (iv) re-election of Mrs. Kamnee Dhotah-Matabudul as a director on the Company's Board of Directors (v) re-election of Mr. Jean-Francois Joseph Boisvenu as a director on the Company's Board of Directors (vi) to adopt a new business plan for the Company (vii) to adopt an amended Constitution for the Company and (viii) to transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Only shareholders on record of the Company's equity shares on the close of business on August 24, 2026 (Eastern Standard Time) (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive notice and vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment. Shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting or entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and act for and on behalf of them at the meeting or can vote by Internet by following the steps as outlined in the notice of the Annual Meeting.

A notice of the Annual Meeting describing the matters to be considered at the meeting along with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Report of the Board of Directors and the Report of the Auditors, New Business Plan and amended Constitution will be available on Azure Power Global website at Azure Power

About Azure Power Global

The Azure Power Group is one of India's leading utility scale renewable energy project developer and operators. The Azure Power Group builds, owns, and operates large grid-scale renewable energy projects that supply clean energy to India's power grid. The Azure Power Group developed India's first utility-scale solar power project in 2009 and has grown to achieve substantial scale in the Indian renewable industry.

For more information about Azure Power Global, visit: Azure Power

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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