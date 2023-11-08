B L Kashyap secures two new orders worth Rs. 271 crores approx. from Suparna Realtors Private Limited and Jagamayi Manor Private Limited

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 8: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company has secured two new orders worth Rs. 271 crores approx. from Suparna Realtors Private Limited and Jagamayi Manor Private Limited. The company has received the orders for civil and structure works for commercial projects; Sattva Texonicat Bangalore and Sattva Verve at Pune District, Maharashtra respectively. The current order book stands at approx. Rs. 3276 crores.

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "B L Kashyap continues its stellar performance of winning prestigious orders. These new projects will further strengthen our geographical presence in Karnataka and Maharashtra states as well as enhance our commercial portfolio."

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes Railways, IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals

