Sponsored Content

Home / Content / Press Releases ANI / B L Kashyap secures two new orders worth Rs. 271 crores approx. from Suparna Realtors Private Limited and Jagamayi Manor Private Limited

B L Kashyap secures two new orders worth Rs. 271 crores approx. from Suparna Realtors Private Limited and Jagamayi Manor Private Limited

Current order book stands at approx Rs. 3276 crores

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 8: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company has secured two new orders worth Rs. 271 crores approx. from Suparna Realtors Private Limited and Jagamayi Manor Private Limited. The company has received the orders for civil and structure works for commercial projects; Sattva Texonicat Bangalore and Sattva Verve at Pune District, Maharashtra respectively. The current order book stands at approx. Rs. 3276 crores.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "B L Kashyap continues its stellar performance of winning prestigious orders. These new projects will further strengthen our geographical presence in Karnataka and Maharashtra states as well as enhance our commercial portfolio."

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes Railways, IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story