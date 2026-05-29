B L Kashyap & Sons Limited reports consolidated revenue of Rs. 1,379.14 crore for FY26 and Rs. 363.71 crore for Q4 FY26

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719, NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading civil engineering and construction companies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

During Q4 FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 363.71 crore as compared to Rs. 323.87 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs. 294.18 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a jump of 24%.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 1,379.14 crore for FY25-26 compared to Rs. 1,153.63 crore for FY 24 - 25 showing 20% Y-o-Y growth.

PAT decreased to Rs. (12.52) crore in Q4FY26 from Rs. 11.83 crore in the preceding third quarter of FY26 and Rs. (3.27) crore in the corresponding fourth quarter of FY25.

PAT stood at Rs. 1.55 crore for twelve months ended on 31st March 2026 as against Rs. 27.48 crore for the period ending 31st March 2025.

(PAT for the year was significantly impacted due to the recognition of an exceptional loss of Rs. 37.82 Crore, comprising Rs. 20 Crore towards provision for Right of Recompense (ROR) payable to banks and Rs. 17.82 Crore towards loss arising from arbitration settlement with one of the clients.)

The company secured new orders worth Rs. 3,558 crore during FY26, taking the total order book to Rs. 5,296 crore as on March 31, 2026. Key orders received during the year include projects from marquee clients such as DLF India, Century Group, BPTP, Embassy Development Limited, Sattva Group, ESNP Property Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd., and CRC Greens Private Limited.

Commenting on the results, Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., said, "We closed FY26 with strong order inflows, improved operational performance, and enhanced execution momentum despite a challenging business environment. Our robust order book of over Rs. 5,296 crore provides strong visibility for sustained growth over the coming years.

The company continues to focus on high-growth segments including commercial developments, premium residential projects, data centres, and government infrastructure. We are also investing in advanced construction technologies, composite steel construction, digital project management systems, and workforce development initiatives to improve productivity, execution speed, and quality standards. We have planned capex of Rs. 65 crore for FY27.

Our continued focus on prudent financial management has enabled significant reduction in debt levels and strengthened the balance sheet considerably. With improving market opportunities across commercial real estate, urban infrastructure, transportation, and institutional projects, we remain confident of delivering sustainable long-term growth and value creation. The company has seen highest level of hiring this year with entry and mid level retention increasing significantly."

About B L Kashyap

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies in India. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states. With over three decades of expertise, BLK has completed 250+ projects and constructed more than 140 million sq. ft. Its portfolio spans IT campuses, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories, healthcare, railways, and metro infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information: www.blkashyap.com

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