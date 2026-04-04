Baazar Style's Quiet Scale-Up Story Gets a Fresh Push with Rs 82.88 Crore Backing from Cupid

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4: In a retail landscape often dominated by headline-grabbing metro brands, Baazar Style Retail Limited has been steadily building something far more grounded and arguably more scalable. Its latest numbers, and a fresh Rs 82.88 crore investment from Cupid Limited, suggest that the market is beginning to take sharper notice.

For the financial year ending March 2026, Baazar Style reported revenues of Rs 18,421 million, marking a 37 percent year-on-year growth. The fourth quarter alone contributed Rs 4,662 million, up 35 percent from the same period last year. The growth has not come from sporadic spikes but from consistent demand across its core and focus markets and a disciplined expansion strategy that continues to focus on India's Tier II and Tier III towns.

Over the past year, the company added 56 stores, taking its total footprint to 263 outlets spread across 24.53 lakh square feet. What stands out is not just the pace of expansion, but the uniformity in performance. Sales per square foot have held steady, and same-store sales growth saw a notable uptick in the final quarter of FY26, pointing to stronger consumption trends.

"Our focus has always been simple -- stay relevant to the everyday consumer while scaling responsibly," said Mr. Shreyans Surana, Managing Director, Baazar Style Retail Limited. "The kind of growth we are seeing today is a result of that consistency. We are not chasing short-term spikes; we are building for long-term presence across markets that are often underserved but deeply aspirational."

Cupid Limited has been allotted 1,01,00,000 warrants, convertible into equity shares of Style Baazar. We have received 25% subscription from Cupid Ltd, aggregating to ~Rs 82.8 Cr, which comes at a time when Baazar Style is witnessing strong growth momentum and is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet, enabling faster store expansion and improved operational efficiencies.

Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Limited said, "Baazar Style represents a compelling combination of scale, discipline, and deep market understanding. Their ability to grow consistently in high-potential markets aligns with our investment philosophy of backing businesses that are both resilient and scalable."

Founded in 2013, Baazar Style has positioned itself in the value fashion segment, offering affordable apparel and lifestyle products for the entire family. But beyond pricing, its real strength lies in accessibility and familiarity of stores that feel local, pricing that feels within reach, and a product mix that reflects everyday aspirations rather than fleeting trends.

With fresh capital in place and operational momentum on its side, the company appears set to deepen its presence in India's fast-evolving retail landscape. If the past year is any indication, Baazar Style's growth story is less about disruption and more about quietly getting the fundamentals right and scaling with intent.

About Style Baazar

Style Baazar (Baazar Style Retail Limited) is one of Eastern India's fastest-growing value fashion retail chains, committed to making quality, trend-led apparel accessible to every Indian family. The Company operates a strong and expanding network of 263 stores across 9+ states, catering to men, women, and children across diverse consumer segments.

Listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE), Style Baazar offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning ethnic wear, western wear, kidswear, accessories, and seasonal collections--delivering a compelling blend of style, comfort, and affordability.

Backed by data-driven merchandising and deep consumer insights, the Company focuses on regionally relevant fashion aligned with evolving trends. With a customer-first approach, robust supply chain, and value-driven pricing, Style Baazar continues to drive sustainable growth while strengthening its position as a trusted fashion destination across Eastern India

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726453/5900916/BSRL_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)