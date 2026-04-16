BAGGGEL Foundation Concludes 3rd Edition of 'Being CEO Ready' Conference, accelerating Women into CEO and Boardroom Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: BAGGGEL Foundation, a community dedicated to nurturing the next generation of women CEOs, successfully concluded the third edition of its flagship conference, Being CEO Ready, today at the Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru.

Bringing together over 200 senior leaders, executives, and aspiring women professionals, the conference delivered a full-day, immersive journey into the life of a CEO--from purpose-driven leadership and boardroom strategy to stakeholder navigation, personal leadership style, and the realities of the corner office

Building on the momentum of its earlier editions, the 3rd Edition deepened its focus on experiential learning, as attendees stepped into the role of a CEO for a day--engaging in high-stakes simulations, candid keynotes, and intimate mentoring conversations. The conference instils the conviction that the CEO seat is legitimately theirs to pursue. Through keynotes that do not soften hard truths and a community that holds each member to a higher standard, BAGGGEL is actively building the leadership pipeline that Indian business genuinely needs.

The conference brought together an exceptional lineup of leaders across business, technology, and governance. Sudhakar Varanasi, Chief Mentor for GenAI, Sunil Arora, CMD of ABS India & Trustee BAGGGEL, Shreya Krishnan, Managing Director India at AnitaB.Org, Dr. Geetha Manjunath, Founder of Niramai Health Analytix, Satyakam Mohanty, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Wyser Capital headlined a day of sharp, unfiltered conversations on what it truly takes to lead at the top.

They were joined by Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Aditya Birla Group, Vijaya Deepti PH, Board Member, Global IEEE, Indrajeet Sengupta of AIKYOS Consulting Partners, Dr. Asra Ali, among others, collectively bringing decades of C-suite experience, board-level perspective, and cross-industry insights to a room of highly engaged audience. BAGGGEL members stood out as distinctive voices--united by community, challenging convention, and forging ahead with purpose.

India has no shortage of talented, experienced, and ambitious women in the workforce. What it has lacked, historically, is the infrastructure to translate that talent into top-tier leadership. Being CEO Ready is designed to change that.

Impact by the Numbers

* 500+ senior leaders transformed through the Being CEO Ready Conference across three editions.

* Global Perspectives: Speakers from leading organizations including Intel, Maersk, Target, Dell, Aditya Birla Group, Wyser Capital, ABS India and many more.

* 3rd Consecutive Year of sold-out attendance at Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru.

* 8+ Hours of immersive programming spanning keynotes, panels, and simulations.

Across three editions, it has built something rarer and more durable: a community of 500+ women who collectively shift what ambition looks like for women in Indian business.

The 2026 edition drew senior professionals from across industries, each at different stages of the leadership ladder, but united by a shared conviction that the corner office is not a distant aspiration. It is the next step.

"For far too long, women have been told to wait: to be ready, to be chosen, to be seen. BAGGGEL exists to change that. The future of Indian business will not be built without women at the table, and we are here to ensure women are leading it."

- Supria Dhanda, Founder, BAGGGEL Foundation & Co-Founder, Wyser Capital

"Trust defines the CEO mandate. BAGGGEL is enabling women leaders to build it early and lead with conviction". As a trustee, I am committed to this shift where more women are ready to take the CEO seat" - Sunil Arora, CMD ABS India Pvt. Ltd. & Trustee, BAGGGEL Foundation

With every edition, the conference grows its network of women who have been in the room, had the hard conversations, and returned to their organisations more equipped, more visible, and more determined. That is the impact that BAGGGEL measures: not in applause, but in promotions, board seats, and founding stories that follow.

"Women don't lack ambition- they often lack access, amplification and right platforms. BAGGGEL is about preparing women to not wait for the seat, but to take it." Said Supria Dhanda, as she wrapped up a high energy conference underscoring BAGGGEL's mission to shape a more balanced and inclusive future of enterprise.

About Bagggel

BAGGGEL, powered by Greed, Grab, Grain, is a Section 8, not for profit company dedicated to nurturing and empowering women leaders to ascend to the highest echelons of corporate leadership. BAGGGEL stands as a beacon of change in the journey towards gender equality in corporate boardrooms. Our mission is to nurture more women CEOs through a supportive community that shares their hunger and drive for success. Our members are not just part of this community--they are its co-builders and champions.

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