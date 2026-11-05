Baheti Recycling Industries Delivers Stellar Performance in H1FY27; Standalone Net Profit Doubles to Rs 19.1 Crore

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 5: Baheti Recycling Industries Limited, a leading player in the secondary aluminium recycling sector, announced its exceptional financial results for the first half of FY27 ended September 30, 2026.

- Revenue from Operations jumped 67.69% YoY to ₹528.47 crore in H1FY27, driven by strong core market demand

- EBITDA doubled YoY surging 99.48% to ₹42.37 crore with operating margins improving to 8.01%; PAT leaped 105.83% YoY to ₹19.08 crore

- Initiated a two-phase expansion of Aluminium Wire Rod capacity to 25,000 MT per annum, creating ₹500 crore in annual revenue potential.

- NSE granted final approval to migrate the company's equity shares from SME Emerge to the Capital Main Board, effective November 06, 2026.

Driven by sustained global and domestic demand for recycled aluminium, efficient scrap procurement, and strong operational execution, the company reported substantial top-line and bottom-line growth during H1FY27. Revenue from operations surged by 67.69 percent year-on-year to reach ₹528.47 crore, compared to ₹315.14 crore recorded in H1FY26. EBITDA for the period expanded by 99.48 percent year-on-year to ₹42.37 crore against ₹21.24 crore in the corresponding prior period, while operating EBITDA margins expanded by 127 basis points to reach 8.01 percent. Profit before tax increased by 114.61 percent year-on-year to ₹25.71 crore, while standalone net profit more than doubled, rising by 105.83 percent to ₹19.08 crore compared to ₹9.27 crore in H1FY26. Consequently, earnings per share for the half-year stood at ₹18.26, registering a sharp 104.25 percent increase over the previous year.

In a landmark capital market development, the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 4th November confirmed through its official circular that trading in the equity shares of Baheti Recycling Industries Limited will officially migrate from the NSE SME Emerge platform to the Main Board with effect from November 06, 2026. This transition to the main boards represents a strategic milestone that will enhance trading liquidity, broaden market visibility, and expand access to institutional investors. Furthermore, the company has completed necessary requirements and approvals for direct listing and trading of its equity shares on the Main Board of BSE.

Commenting on the financial results and corporate developments, Mr. Yash Shah, Joint Managing Director of Baheti Recycling Industries Limited, stated that,"the first half of FY27 has been a defining period for the company. He noted that standalone net profit doubling to ₹19.08 crore alongside nearly 68 percent revenue growth highlights the company's strong market positioning and operational leverage. He added that securing the migration to the NSE and BSE Main Boards marks a proud milestone in the company's corporate journey, reflecting shareholder trust and operational excellence. He further emphasized that the company is actively expanding its Aluminium Wire Rod capacity up to 25,000 MT in two phases to capture an annual revenue potential of approximately ₹500 crore, supported by IATF 16949 certifications, direct supply ties with leading automotive OEMs, and ongoing brownfield expansions on its freehold land".

Incorporated in 1994, Baheti Recycling Industries Limited is an Ahmedabad-based integrated metal recycling company committed to advancing the circular economy. The company processes imported and domestic scrap metal into high-quality recycled aluminium alloy ingots, de-oxidants in the form of cubes, notch bars, and shots, as well as aluminium wire rods. Operating from its state-of-the-art 38,000 MTPA integrated facility in Dehgam, Gujarat, Baheti serves over 150 marquee clients across 12 Indian states and major international markets including the United States, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Canada, China, and Taiwan. Its recycled products serve critical applications across key industries including automotive OEMs, steel manufacturing, electrical components, die-casting, and renewable energy.

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