Bajaj Finance Acquires 5% Stake in TrueFan AI as part of Finserv Intelligence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Bajaj Finance Ltd., part of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and India's largest private sector non-banking financial company, has acquired a 5% stake in TrueFan AI (Hogwarts E-learning Universe Private Limited), an AI-powered video generation platform.

The investment is part of Finserv Intelligence, Bajaj Finserv's group-wide strategic initiative in applied research and innovation focussed on developing and supporting high-tech, scalable solutions, built in India, for India and the world.

The initiative will also enable Bajaj Finance to invest in technology startups, with a focus on early-stage companies, from seed to Series B that demonstrate strong innovation and scalability potential across AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, fintech, and consumer technology.

The investment in TrueFan AI builds on an existing commercial relationship between the two companies. Bajaj Finance has deployed TrueFan's platform at scale, generating millions of personalized videos for customer engagement and dealer enablement initiatives. It also supports Bajaj Finance's broader strategy of deploying AI-led automation and personalisation across its digital ecosystem.

Rajeev Jain, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finance, said, "As a FINAI company, we are deploying AI at scale across the company. Our investment in TrueFan AI follows sustained, production-scale use of its technology, giving us first-hand experience of the platform's capabilities and its execution. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting proprietary AI innovation in India and our belief in TrueFan's potential to drive enterprise adoption of AI-powered communication."

Nimish Goel, Co-founder & CEO, TrueFan, said, "Bajaj Finance is one of India's most forward-looking enterprises in AI adoption. There is no stronger validation than seeing one of our largest customers also become a shareholder after experiencing our technology first-hand. It is a strong vote of confidence in the TrueFan AI team and what we have built. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Bajaj Finance and the wider Bajaj Finserv ecosystem."

Beyond the equity investment, Bajaj Finance and TrueFan AI intend to expand their collaboration across personalized marketing, video generation at scale, in-app live avatar assistance, AI-powered multilingual communication, dealer communication, learning & development and digital onboarding. In line with Finserv Intelligence's value-creation-first philosophy, the partnership will extend beyond financial investment to building technological capabilities and creating long-term strategic value.

The TrueFan AI platform is built for enterprise-grade deployment, optimized for low-cost inference, high-volume generation and seamless integration into existing enterprise workflows.

About Finserv Intelligence

Finserv Intelligence is Bajaj Finserv's group-wide strategic initiative in applied research and innovation, focussed on high-tech, low unit-cost, highly scalable solutions, built in India, for India and the world. It is designed as a holistic innovation ecosystem with a five-to-ten-year horizon for realisable impact. Finserv Intelligence will operate through an integrated model that brings together academic collaborations, investments in the start-up ecosystem, and in-house specialists. Drawing on leading global and domestic innovation models, the initiative envisages R & D labs, centres of excellence, venture-led models and Scholars-in-Residence programme for capability building.

About Bajaj Finance L td.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations and 2.5 lakh active distribution points across the country. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S & P Global ratings. It has been assigned a 'Baa3 Corporate Family Rating' with Stable outlook from Moody's Rating.

About TrueFan (Hogwarts E-learning Universe Private Limited)

TrueFan is an AI-powered video generation platform enabling enterprises, SMBs and consumers to create hyper-personalized, multilingual video content at scale. Founded in 2019, the company supports more than 175 languages and serves leading enterprises across BFSI, healthcare, FMCG, retail, travel and technology sectors. TrueFan AI currently serves more than 100 enterprise customers, 150+ SMBs, and 70,000+ consumers, with over 800,000 paid users on the platform. The app has crossed 60 lakh downloads on Android and 10 lakh on iOS.

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