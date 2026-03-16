Bajaj General Insurance launches 'Eco Assure' for Commercial Vehicles, enabling cost-efficient and reliable repair coverage

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited), one of India's leading private general insurers, today announced the launch of Eco Assure for Commercial Vehicles, a new add-on cover designed to help commercial vehicle owners manage repair costs more efficiently while ensuring their vehicles remain operational with minimal disruption.

Commercial vehicles play a critical role in supporting logistics, supply chains and business mobility across India. However, rising repair costs, growing maintenance challenges, and commercial vehicle vulnerabilities, often make repairs expensive for vehicle owners and operators. Eco Assure has been developed to address these challenges by offering wider repair coverage, reliable repair options and enhanced protection benefits.

The add-on is available in two options: Eco Assure Essential and Eco Assure Advantage, giving customers the flexibility to choose a plan that suits their needs. The key benefits of the Eco Repair cover are that it helps reduce repair costs by offering a 100% waiver on depreciation when reconditioned parts are used for repairs. In cases where new parts are opted for repair, it provides up to 25% depreciation waiver, depending on the plan selected.

Eco Assure - for commercial vehicles, also eliminates the compulsory deductible at the time of claim, helping customers reduce immediate out-of-pocket expenses during repairs. The add-on further includes 100% coverage for paintwork and inbuilt protection for commonly damaged components such as lamps, bumpers, bonnet and side parts, ensuring broader coverage for routine repair scenarios.

To support commercial vehicle owners during accidents or emergencies, Eco Assure provides overturning cover along with towing benefits.

Eco Assure Essential offers Eco Repair cover along with towing support. The plan also includes inbuilt coverage for consumables expenses, key and lock replacement, and protection against rodent damage.

Eco Assure Advantage builds on these benefits, with more comprehensive extensions. It provides retrieval assistance for vehicles stranded in inaccessible or difficult locations, and further enhances protection with a dedicated cover for electric and hybrid systems, safeguarding owners against risks associated with both conventional and electric/hybrid vehicles.

Additionally, it includes defence cost cover, offering financial assistance towards legal expenses when required. Importantly, all benefits under the add-on are applicable for repairs carried out at any workshop, ensuring flexibility and convenience for policyholders.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj General Insurance, said:

"Commercial vehicles are the backbone of everyday India. They keep goods moving, power last mile deliveries and enable millions of people to commute every day through taxis, cabs and transport services. For commercial vehicle owners, every day off the road means lost time, lost income and added stress. With Eco Assure, we have introduced a solution that goes beyond just insurance protection. It helps make repairs more practical, more efficient and more sustainable by enabling the use of refurbished parts while covering common operational risks. This can also support quicker claim resolution, reduce downtime and help vehicles get back on the road faster. In turn, it strengthens resilience for vehicle owners and helps them get back to business with greater confidence and continuity."

The claims process under Eco Assure is designed to be simple and accessible. Policyholders can initiate a claim through the company's toll-free helpline and submit the claim form at the nearest Bajaj General Insurance office for further processing.

With the introduction of Eco Assure for Commercial Vehicles, Bajaj General Insurance continues to strengthen its motor insurance portfolio by offering solutions that address the practical challenges faced by commercial vehicle owners while helping them manage repair costs more efficiently.

About Bajaj General Insurance

Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited) is one of India's leading, most trusted and dynamic private general insurance companies. It is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's leading and most diversified financial services group.

Bajaj General offers a broad portfolio of innovative and customer-focused insurance solutions, spanning motor, health, and home insurance, along with specialised products such as pet insurance, wedding insurance, event protection, cyber insurance, and rural insurance. From safeguarding your health and home to protecting your travels and life's most important moments, Bajaj General aims to be a constant partner in your journey. Bajaj General equally offers a comprehensive and a well-diversified range of products, including fire, marine, engineering, liability and surety insurance to corporates and SMEs. The company also participates in various government schemes with a focus on financial inclusion. The company is also known for its robust risk selection capabilities, digital adoption and product innovation.

Established in 2001, the company has grown its footprint to nearly 1,500 towns and cities across India, ensuring easy access and a close connection to its customers. This access is enabled through the largest distribution network, spanning across individual agents, point-of-sales personnel, banks, NBFCs, motor dealers, brokers and the company's proprietary sales force.

It holds an [ICRA]AAA rating from ICRA Limited, reflecting the highest level of confidence in its financial strength and stability. With a strong legacy, a forward-looking mindset, and an unwavering focus on its 'Customer-First' philosophy, Bajaj General remains committed to protecting what matters most, empowering individuals, families, and businesses to live with confidence and peace of mind.

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