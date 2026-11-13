Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 45 percentage, EBITDA Surges 338 percentage and PAT Grows 450 percentage YoY

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13: Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited, a branded, IPR-driven pharmaceutical company with an established presence across frontier and semi-regulated markets in Africa and Latin America, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter (Q2 FY27) and half year (H1 FY27) ended September 30, 2026.

Q2 & H1 FY27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Consolidated)

For Q2 FY27 (consolidated, in ₹ lakh), revenue from operations was 8,137.23 compared with 5,617.53 in Q2 FY26, representing a YoY change of 44.85%. EBITDA was 512.07 against 116.86, a YoY change of 338.19%. EBITDA margin stood at 6.29% compared with 2.08%, a change of 421 BPS. Profit After Tax (PAT) was 115.01 against 20.9 0, a YoY change of 450.29%. PAT margin was 1.41% against 0.37%, a change of 104 BPS. Diluted EPS (₹) was 0.21 compared with 0.04, a YoY change of 425.00%.

For H1 FY27 (consolidated, in ₹ lakh), revenue from operations was 16,205.40 compared with 12,691.74 in H1 FY26, representing a YoY change of 27.68%. EBITDA was 978.31 against 531.71, a YoY change of 83.99%. EBITDA margin stood at 6.04% compared with 4.19%, a change of 185 BPS. Profit After Tax (PAT) was 244.76 against 49.92, a YoY change of 390.30 %. PAT margin was 1.51% against 0.39%, a change of 112 BPS. Diluted EPS (₹) was 0.44 compared with 0.09, a YoY change of 388.89%.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the result, Mr. Ashish Maheshwari, Chairman & Managing Director, said:

"The pharmaceutical markets across Africa and Latin America continue to offer opportunities for companies with established distribution networks, local market understanding and a diversified portfolio of affordable medicines. At Balaxi Pharmaceuticals, we remain focused on strengthening our presence across these markets through our branded, IPR-driven business model.

Over the years, we have developed a strong foundation supported by an extensive product registration portfolio, local warehousing infrastructure and an established distribution network. During H1 FY27, we added 31 new product registrations, further strengthening our ability to introduce products and address evolving therapeutic requirements across our operating markets.

Latin America remains an important part of our growth strategy, with continued focus on Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Honduras and El Salvador. At the same time, we are working towards improving operating efficiencies and cash conversion in Angola.

With our Jadcherla manufacturing facility now operational, we are entering the next phase of our business development, where in-house manufacturing, branded generics and geographical expansion will remain our key priorities. We aim to leverage these capabilities to strengthen our competitive position and participate in the growing demand for affordable pharmaceutical products across frontier and semi-regulated markets."

ABOUT BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited is a branded, IPR-driven pharmaceutical company focused on serving frontier and semi-regulated markets across Africa and Latin America. With over two decades of experience, the Company has established a presence across international markets through its extensive product registration portfolio, warehousing infrastructure and distribution network. Its business model encompasses market research, product selection, regulatory registrations, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of essential medicines, generics and branded generics.

The Company operates through an established network of 38 warehouses, supported by over 500 professionals, including 80+ expatriate managers, and has 1,001 registered products across its portfolio. Balaxi has strengthened its manufacturing capabilities with the commencement of operations at its own oral solid dosage formulation facility at Jadcherla , Telangana, designed to manufacture tablets and capsules. With a focus on manufacturing integration, expansion of branded generics and deeper penetration into existing and new markets, the Company aims to strengthen its position in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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