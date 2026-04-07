Ballantine's Soda 'Unofficial Evenings' Brings Argy and 999999999 to Its Next Chapter

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 7: For young professionals who spend most of their week inside meeting rooms and office chats, the idea of having something meaningful outside work has started to matter more than ever. That is the space Ballantine's Soda's Unofficial Evenings has been built around - bringing together music, nightlife and the larger idea of pursuing passions beyond office hours.

The platform was first introduced in October through a social-media reveal featuring prominent businessperson and artist Ananya Birla. Since then, it has expanded across cities through a format that blends workplace ambition with after-hours passion: auditioning working professionals with an interest in music, and then giving a few of them the chance to perform alongside international electronic acts.

That format has already played out in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh, where local performers took the stage alongside names such as Topic, Hozho and Tom Enzy. The chapter is currently active in Gurugram and Mumbai, with both cities now set for their concluding music nights in April.

What's coming up next:

* Gurugram: The city's edition will culminate on 24th April at A.DOT Xs, where internationally recognized DJ-producer Argy is set to headline the night. For attendees, the appeal is in both scale and atmosphere - a chance to catch a major international act, while also seeing the city's audition winners step onto a bigger stage.

* Mumbai's closing chapter is scheduled for the 11th April at Nesco Warehouse, with techno duo 999999999 leading the lineup. The city's audition winners are expected to open the evening, continuing the now-familiar format of pairing emerging performers with established global names.

The larger appeal of properties like Unofficial Evenings lies in how neatly they tap into a familiar shift among office-goers - the growing desire to make after-hours life feel as intentional as work itself. In that sense, the music is only one part of the appeal. The bigger attraction is the larger cultural idea around making after-hours life feel fuller, more social and more expressive.

For anyone in Gurugram or Mumbai looking for an after-hours plan with more momentum than the usual dinner-and-drinks circuit, these two dates may be worth keeping an eye on.

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