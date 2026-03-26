Ballantine's Soda 'Unofficial Evenings' Turns Up the Volume: Mumbai and Gurugram

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 25: Ballantine's Soda has announced the highly anticipated next phase of its 'Unofficial Evenings' campaign. Staying true to its ethos of celebrating life beyond the corporate routine, the campaign is dedicated to inspiring the corporate community to follow their 5-to-9.

The campaign kicked off in October with corporate influencer Ananya Birla unveiling it on social media. Designed to unfold in phases across key Indian cities, the campaign features a unique two-part structure: auditions inspiring the corporate tribe to follow their passion in music, culminating in high-energy concerts where the audition winners open for celebrated international acts.

After massively successful runs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh - which saw local audition winners sharing the stage with global electronic artists Topic, Hozho, and Tom Enzy - Ballantine's Soda is now bringing the momentum to Mumbai and Gurugram.

Upcoming Chapter Highlights:

** The Mumbai chapter : Following the successful conclusion of the city's auditions in February, the audition winners will open for the powerhouse international techno act 999999999 at Nesco Warehouse on 11th April, marking an unforgettable conclusion to the city's Unofficial Evenings journey.

* The Gurugram chapter: With auditions planned throughout March and April, anticipation is building toward a grand finale night in April'26.

Promising an immersive celebration of music and emerging talent, Ballantine's Soda brings together an exciting lineup of celebrated international artists to curate after-hours experiences that are as smooth and dynamic as the brand itself.

For more details and to register for the upcoming Gurugram auditions, visit the official Unofficial Evenings website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)