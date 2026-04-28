Bandson Windows, a Pioneer in Premium Fenestration, wins the Grandstand Jury Award in the Gold Category at Ace Reflect Goa

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Bandson Windows, one of India's most renowned pioneers in the premium window and facade industry, recently won the Grandstand Jury Award in the Gold category at Ace Reflect, Goa.

The company is entering a new phase of rapid expansion across the South market. The brand operates established showrooms in Pune, Kolhapur, and Bangalore. The newest Bandson Windows showroom in Hubli is scheduled to open this month. This marks a significant step forward in bringing the brand's world-class craftsmanship and engineering excellence to more customers across the region.

For many years, Bandson Windows has been known as the creative backbone behind some of the finest windows, facades, and skylights in India. The brand has earned its reputation by consistently combining precision engineering with refined design sensibilities. At Bandson, a window is seen as more than a structural requirement.

The company has always stood ahead of this shift. Every product goes through a meticulous and highly structured process that focuses on performance, longevity, and design detail. This approach has helped the brand maintain its position as one of India's finest.

Bandson Windows is also recognised as one of the first companies in India to design, manufacture, and install curved sliding windows and a 20ft high sliding door. Most other players continue to import this category of systems, while Bandson delivers it through in-house capability. The brand has also been successful in executing glass flooring structures. This leadership is further strengthened by the brand's expertise in movable louvres, bespoke facades, architectural skylights, and advanced window systems that are tailored for diverse project requirements.

Speaking about the recent award and the brand's growth, Trisha Bhandiwad, CEO of Bandson Windows, said, "Winning the Grandstand Jury Award in the Gold category at Ace Reflect Goa means a lot to us. It recognises the hard work and care we put into every product and encourages us to keep improving. We believe a well-made window can completely change the way a space looks and feels. This belief guides us in everything we do, from design to installation. As we grow, our aim is to bring our craftsmanship and quality to more people."

She adds, "Our long-term goal is to be a trusted partner for anyone building or designing a space. We want homeowners, architects, and developers to think of Bandson Windows when they want comfort, beauty, and strong performance. We are working on more launches that will help us reach people with greater convenience and better service."

The brand continues to move forward with a clear mission. The brand aims to redefine modern living in India through the introduction of automation, remote-controlled windows, skylight mesh, louver, pergolas, etc.

To know more, visit - https://bandson.in/

About Bandson Windows:

Bandson is dedicated to empowering and beautifying living spaces with elite craftsmanship and supreme technology. Our founder, Sunil Bhandiwad, is a seasoned professional with over 33 years of rich experience in the field of Design, Production, Quality, Sales/Marketing, and building client relationships. As the brain behind Bandson, Sunil has a deep passion for creating beautiful and innovative facades that push the boundaries of what is possible. He firmly believes that the key to success is not just about creating products, but rather crafting them with care and attention to detail. Bandson is driven by our core values of excellence, choice, and uniqueness. We believe that every product and service we offer should meet the highest standards of quality and innovation. Taking pride in our ability to deliver products and services that are tailored to our clients' intrinsic choices, we ensure that they receive a unique and personalized experience.

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