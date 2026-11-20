PRNewswire

Baramati (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa solutions, today opened its newly relocated and expanded Chocolate Specialties factory in Baramati, Maharashtra, further strengthening its manufacturing capabilities and long-term presence in India, one of Asia Pacific's most dynamic food markets.

Located approximately 250 kilometers southeast of Mumbai, the new 6,000-square-meter site expands Barry Callebaut's specialty ingredients capabilities in India for producing baked and soft inclusions. These ingredients are used across applications including ice cream, bakery, confectionery and desserts, helping customers create products with differentiated tastes, textures and experiences.

The new Specialties facility is located in Baramati, just minutes away from Barry Callebaut's existing chocolate operations in the same city. It builds on the company's established expertise in specialties, which dates back to 2017 following the acquisition of D'Orsogna.

The investment comes as customers continue to explore new flavors, formats and textures to respond to changing consumer preferences. Barry Callebaut's internal research indicates that the broader bakery and specialty food ingredients market is expected to grow by approximately 5% to 6% annually over the coming years, underscoring the opportunity for more differentiated solutions across ice cream, bakery, confectionery and desserts.

Vamsi Mohan Thati, President Asia Pacific, Barry Callebaut, said: "Across Asia Pacific, we are seeing customers respond to changing consumer tastes with new products, formats and experiences, and India is an important part of that opportunity. Our investment in Baramati strengthens our ability to support this innovation across the region by bringing together our chocolate expertise with a broader range of specialty ingredients and solutions. It is another important step in building a stronger regional network and growing alongside our customers across Asia Pacific."

A growing footprint in India

The expanded Baramati operation further strengthens Barry Callebaut's presence in India, where the company has five sites covering manufacturing, customer innovation, sales and business services.

Barry Callebaut established its presence in Mumbai in 2007 with a sales office and Callebaut Chocolate Academy. Its footprint has since expanded to include its Specialties operations in Baramati; a chocolate factory in Baramati, opened in 2021; its greenfield chocolate factory in Neemrana, opened in 2025; and Global Business Services operations in Hyderabad, established in 2025. This growing footprint reflects Barry Callebaut's long-term commitment to India and to supporting the evolving needs of customers across the market.

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):

With annual sales of about CHF 12.2 billion in fiscal year 2025/26, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa solutions. The Group provides chocolate experiences across the full spectrum of chocolate, cocoa, cacao coatings and non-cocoa alternatives, from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to crafting premium chocolates, fillings and decorations.

Barry Callebaut operates 58 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse, committed workforce of over 13,000 people. The Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants and caterers, with Callebaut® and Cacao Barry® as its leading global brands. Through its uniquely integrated cocoa-to-chocolate model, Barry Callebaut helps customers deliver differentiated products and solutions across a wide range of market segments.

Barry Callebaut is committed to making sustainable chocolate the norm, helping to secure the future supply of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. The Group supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, which aims to drive positive impact for cocoa farmers and their communities and help build a sustainable future for cocoa and chocolate.

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