Batman x Samsonite: Iconic DC Super Hero, Reimagined Through the Lens of Modern Travel

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Samsonite, the global leader in travel, luggage and mobility solutions, announces a licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products to launch a collection inspired by the iconic DC Super Hero Batman, uniting two worlds through a celebration of precision, intelligence, preparation and quiet strength.

For a generation that grew up with Batman, the character represents far more than a Super Hero. Today, the enduring appeal of Batman and Samsonite is being reinterpreted through a more nuanced lens that values subtlety, design and meaning. The Batman x Samsonite collection brings this perspective to life with a refined range of travel, backpack and lifestyle accessories designed for the modern traveller.

Moving beyond traditional character merchandise, the collection reimagines Batman through Samsonite's Aesthetic Engineering design philosophy. Its visual language is deliberately understated, with deep blacks, carbon-inspired textures, tonal detailing and subtle Batman-inspired elements that reward a closer look. The collection brings together select Samsonite silhouettes, blending Batman-inspired design cues with the functionality, durability and engineering Samsonite is known for. It's designed not only for DC fans, but also for those who appreciate intelligent design, thoughtful details and quiet confidence.

"The Batman x Samsonite collaboration reflects a contemporary interpretation of Batman, inspired by qualities such as intelligence, precision, preparation, and strength without the need to be loud. We wanted to create something that feels distinctly Samsonite first, with Batman expressed through the details, making the collection relevant to an evolved, design-conscious audience." - Anushree Tainwala, Chief Business Officer and Executive Director Marketing - Samsonite India

The collection includes three spinner luggage bags - small, medium and large, a rolling tote, three unique backpacks, a briefcase, a clutch, an accessory pouch, and a tech pouch. Prices range from INR 3,500 to INR 22,400. The items are available at exclusive Samsonite stores across India and online at www.samsonite.in.

About Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products (WBGCP), part of Warner Bros. Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home decor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

All DC characters and elements © & ™ DC. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s26)

About Samsonite

Samsonite is a global leader in travel bags, luggage and mobility accessories, with a heritage spanning more than a century. Combining engineering, durability and refined design, Samsonite creates products designed to make travel and everyday mobility smarter, easier and more efficient. In India, the brand continues to build its premium positioning through its philosophy of Aesthetic Engineering, bringing together thoughtful design and intelligent functionality.

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