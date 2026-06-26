BCCI Apex Council Member V. Chamundeswaranath Invests in Truzon Solar

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25: Truzon Solar, one of India's fastest-growing solar energy companies and a flagship brand of Suntek Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., is pleased to announce a strategic investment from Mr. V. Chamundeswaranath, distinguished sports administrator, entrepreneur, former Andhra Cricket Captain, former IPL Governing Council Member, and current BCCI Apex Council Member.

Mr. Chamundeswaranath's association with Truzon Solar reflects growing confidence in the company's vision of accelerating India's transition toward clean, sustainable, and affordable energy solutions. The investment comes at a significant phase of growth for Truzon Solar as the company continues expanding its footprint across multiple states, with its latest entry into Karnataka, while empowering homeowners, businesses, industries, and institutions to embrace solar energy.

Mr. Chamundeswaranath joins an esteemed group of investors associated with Truzon Solar, including renowned cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. Their continued confidence underscores the company's strong business fundamentals, customer-centric approach, and commitment to making renewable energy accessible across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhavani Suresh Charugundla, Founder & Managing Director, Truzon Solar, said:

"We are honoured to welcome Mr. V. Chamundeswaranath to the Truzon Solar family. His remarkable journey as a cricketer, administrator, and entrepreneur resonates strongly with our mission of building a cleaner and more sustainable India. His association further reinforces our belief that solar energy is not merely a business opportunity but a national movement toward energy independence and environmental responsibility.

The confidence shown by respected leaders and investors inspires us to scale faster, expand our reach, and create a meaningful impact in India's renewable energy ecosystem. We remain committed to delivering innovative solar solutions that empower communities while contributing to the nation's clean energy goals."

Sharing his thoughts on the investment, Mr. V. Chamundeswaranath said:

"India's clean energy transition presents one of the greatest opportunities of our time, and Truzon Solar has demonstrated a clear vision, strong execution capabilities, and a deep commitment to making solar energy accessible to every segment of society. I have closely observed the company's growth journey and am impressed by its customer-centric approach, professional management, and ambitious expansion plans.

I am delighted to be associated with Truzon Solar and look forward to supporting its mission of creating a sustainable and energy-independent India."

With increasing investor confidence, a rapidly expanding presence, and a clear vision for the future, Truzon Solar continues to strengthen its position as a trusted solar energy brand. The company remains dedicated to accelerating solar adoption, reducing carbon emissions, and contributing significantly to India's clean energy transition.

About Truzon Solar

Truzon Solar, a brand of Suntek Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., is committed to delivering high-quality solar energy solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. Through innovation, reliability, and customer-focused service, the company is helping drive India's transition toward a sustainable and energy-secure future.

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