BCD Royale strengthens India-Dubai real estate ties through engagement with Dubai Land Department leadership

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29: BCD Royale hosted H.E. Majid Al Marri, CEO, Dubai Land Department, in Bengaluru as part of an initiative to deepen engagement between the Indian and Dubai real estate ecosystems and build stronger institutional linkages across developers, investors, channel partners and industry bodies.

The engagement comes at a time when business, capital and professional linkages between India and Dubai are deepening, with real estate becoming an increasingly important part of that relationship. Dubai Land Department has also been expanding its international engagement across the real estate ecosystem.

Ashwinder R. Singh, Partner and Co-Founder, BCD Royale, Vice Chairman, BCD Group and Chairman, CII Northern Region Committee on Real Estate, said: "India and Dubai are increasingly connected through capital, businesses, professionals and the Indian diaspora. The next phase of this relationship will be about deeper institutional engagement between developers, investors, channel partners and policymakers across both markets."

Singh has been involved in building cross-border industry engagement through CII, including leading a CII real estate delegation to the UAE in 2023 focused on international learning, investment and industry collaboration. He currently chairs the CII Northern Region Committee on Real Estate, with his work spanning industry engagement and policy advocacy. CII identifies Singh as Chairman of the committee and Vice Chairman of BCD Group.

His wider industry work includes three books on real estate, mentoring within the proptech ecosystem through Earth Fund and an advisory role with NAR India. His residential real estate book is also recommended for GREMI's Residential Development course at IIM Ahmedabad.

Dr. Angad Singh Bedi, Chairman, BCD Group and Partner and Co-Founder, BCD Royale, said: "India and Dubai have a natural opportunity to build much deeper relationships across real estate. For us, this is not about a single event or transaction. It is about building long-term relationships between institutions, developers and capital on both sides, and creating opportunities that can grow over time."

The Bengaluru engagement forms part of BCD Royale's broader effort to build relationships across markets and strengthen the channels through which Indian developers, investors and industry participants can engage with Dubai's real estate ecosystem.

BCD Royale partnered with Q4 as the outreach partner.

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