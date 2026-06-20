Before the World Saw a Champion, a Father Saw a Dream: Asian Paints Celebrates Fathers Who Shape Extraordinary Journeys

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 20: Long before success is celebrated by the world, it is often nurtured within the walls of a home. This Father's Day, Asian Paints is celebrating the fathers whose quiet encouragement, firm belief and everyday sacrifices become the foundation for extraordinary achievements. As part of its latest Father's Day campaign, rooted in the brand's iconic Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai philosophy, Asian Paints spotlights the deeply personal story of Gurindervir Singh, India's fastest man and the first Indian to clock 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m sprint, while shining a light on the person who believed in him long before the world did: his father, Kamaljit Singh.

At Asian Paints, homes have always been seen as more than physical spaces. They are where values are nurtured, confidence is built and aspirations quietly take shape. This Father's Day campaign, the brand pays tribute to the fathers who help create these environments, reminding us that behind many remarkable journeys are years of unseen support, encouragement and care.

To bring this thought to life, Asian Paints has released a film created by Next Narrative and Lumos Studios. Set against the backdrop of rural Punjab, the film reflects on Gurindervir's journey through the lens of home, the silent witness to countless moments of discipline, resilience and belief that helped shape a champion. While the world celebrates his achievements on the track, Asian Paints turns attention to the quieter story behind the success: that of a father whose steadfast support laid the groundwork for his son's dreams.

While Gurindervir's success has inspired millions, what makes the story especially meaningful is what it represents beyond sport -- a father's quiet belief and a home that nurtured ambition long before the world took notice. At its heart, the campaign reflects Asian Paints' long-standing belief that homes are more than physical spaces; they are where dreams are nurtured, values are shaped and life's most meaningful journeys begin. By spotlighting Gurindervir's story this Father's Day, Asian Paints celebrates the enduring role that families and homes play in shaping extraordinary futures.

Speaking on the campaign, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints, said "For decades, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai has celebrated the stories that unfold within Indian homes. At Asian Paints, we believe a home is much more than a space; it is where confidence is built, values are passed on and aspirations first take shape. Gurindervir's story resonated deeply with us because it reflects a universal truth: behind every milestone are years of belief, encouragement and sacrifice. This Father's Day, we celebrate those fathers whose unwavering presence helps shape extraordinary journeys, reminding us that some of life's greatest achievements begin at home."

For the athlete himself, the film is a deeply personal tribute. Gurindervir Singh reflected on the association, "People see the 10.09 seconds on the clock, but they don't see the years my father spent aligning his life with my dreams. Long before the world recognized me as an athlete, my father and the walls of our home already saw a champion. Partnering with Asian Paints for this Father's Day film feels incredibly personal because their ethos, 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai,' is exactly my story. My home and my father always told me to keep running. This campaign is a heartfelt 'thank you' to him for building a home that fuelled my dreams before the world even knew my name."

Speaking on the creative vision, Mohit Jagtiani, Founder & CEO of Next Narrative, shared, "At Next Narrative, our pursuit is to craft stories that genuinely move people, and Gurindervir's journey does exactly that. We are proud to partner with Asian Paints to bring this authentic narrative to life. This campaign is a profound reminder of the relentless support fathers and homes provide to nurture our biggest dreams."

At its core, the campaign reinforces Asian Paints' continued belief that homes are witness to life's most meaningful moments and milestones. This Father's Day, the brand honours the countless fathers across India whose love, belief and support become the strongest foundation for dreams, reminding audiences that before the world celebrates success, it is often first nurtured at home.

To View the Film, Click HERE.

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