Begin Your M.B.A. Admission Journey: SNAP 2026 Applications Are Now Open

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has officially opened applications for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026, a national-level entrance examination for M.B.A. aspirants. With over five decades of academic excellence, Symbiosis remains a top choice for students seeking management education that is globally relevant, industry-aligned, and academically rigorous.

The registration and payment window for SNAP 2026 has begun today and will close on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on three dates, with candidates allowed to attempt the test up to three times. The best score will be considered for the admission process.

Test Dates:

* SNAP Test 01: December 13, 2026 (Sunday)

* SNAP Test 02: December 19, 2026 (Saturday)

* SNAP Test 03: December 26, 2026 (Saturday)

Result Announcement: January 12, 2027 (Tuesday)

To support candidates from the very outset of their preparation, the University is introducing a set of early-bird benefits for aspirants who complete their application within the first week. Applicants who apply within the first week of registrations opening will unlock the following:

1. Access to the Official SNAP AI Assistant -- a tool offering exclusive preparation tips to support candidates through their SNAP preparation.

2. Mentorship & AMA with SNAP Year Toppers -- sessions with previous year high-scoring candidates, giving early applicants the opportunity to ask questions and gain first-hand insight into their preparation approach.

SNAP 2026 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. The registration fee is INR 2,550 per attempt, with an additional INR 1,000 per programme.

The final selection process (merit listing) is based on a composite score that includes:

* SNAP Score (scaled to 50 marks)

* Group Exercise (10 marks)

* Personal Interaction (40 marks) Total: 100 Marks

Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university/institution of national importance with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). Candidates with foreign qualifications must obtain an equivalency certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Candidates are advised to check specific programme eligibility on the official website before applying.

"SNAP continues to be the gateway to Symbiosis' premier M.B.A. programmes, and we are pleased to open applications for the 2026 cycle. We encourage all aspirants to begin their preparation early and take the next step towards joining our globally reputed institutions," said Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The SNAP Test is the gateway to a diverse range of M.B.A. programmes offered by SIBM Pune, SICSR, SCMHRD, SIIB, SIDTM, SIMS, SIMC, SIOM, SCIT, SIHS, SIBM Bengaluru, SSBF, SIBM Hyderabad, SSSS, SIBM Nagpur, SIBM NOIDA and SSCANS. These programmes span specialised domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Healthcare Management, Banking & Finance, Hospitality Management, Operations, Data Science and IT Management, giving aspirants the opportunity to pursue an M.B.A. aligned with their career interests.

Admit Cards Availability:

* SNAP 01: December 7, 2026 (Monday)

* SNAP 02: December 11, 2026 (Friday)

* SNAP 03: December 18, 2026 (Friday)

All official communication will be done via: info@snaptest.org / no-reply@snaptest.org

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has been granted Category-I status by the UGC and holds an 'A++' grade from NAAC. According to the QS World Rankings 2026, it is placed as the 4th best private university in India. Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2026 places it in the 201-250th band, and U.S. News Best Global Universities Rankings 2026 places it 13th in India. Campuses are located in Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, and Bengaluru.

To begin your SNAP 2026 registration and explore Symbiosis' transformative management programmes, visit:

info@snaptest.org | Apply Now via Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)