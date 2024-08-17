Belcibo Hospitality Announces Its 15th Outlet, Begam in Gardens Galleria, Noida

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], August 17: After successfully establishing itself as a haven of artistry and culinary excellence in Delhi, Belcibo's Begam now opens its door to the discerning patrons of Noida. The new outlet at Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida is open from 17 July 2024. Conceived by seasoned restauranteurs Naresh and Sharad Madan, Begam promises a delightful culinary experience to Noida's food lovers where gastronomic artistry, steeped in rich cultural aesthetics is displayed through a fine spread of Turkish and Mediterranean cuisines. With meticulously crafted dishes by expert chefs and an ambiance that transports guests to an era of sophistication, Begam is all about elegance and exclusivity.

Spread over an impressive area of 5000 sq ft, the restaurant is also an ode to the spirit and strength of the contemporary women. An innovative concept is a tribute to the bold, self-assured, and unapologetic women of today, Begam has already established itself as a brand that embraces contemporary finesse and classic grandeur while offering memorable experiences to its guests. The brand celebrates and empowers modern femininity through every aspect of the restaurant, be it the inspired interiors or the super chic display of dishes. Begam aspires to create a space where guests can immerse themselves in an exclusive experience, leaving them with cherished memories and a desire to return.

Speaking on the new launch, Sharad Madan, Director & Co-Founder at Belcibo Hospitality Pvt. Ltd said, "Begam is for those seeking an immersive dining experience that goes beyond the ordinary. We aim to become the go-to destination in Noida for those who appreciate fine dining, impeccable mixology, and a sophisticated atmosphere. By offering a space that blends culinary excellence with cultural richness, we look forward to creating cherished memories and building loyal patronage in Noida. Our vision with Begam is to become a leading destination for those seeking a unique and elevated dining experience."

Just like its Delhi counterpart, Begam in Noida boasts an impressive blend of Rajasthani and Mughal interiors that takes its guests back to the splendid era of royalty and romanticism. Through its well-curated menu, which includes a fine blend of cuisines, Begam pays homage to culinary passion and craftsmanship. Its interior sentimentalized the Mughal era of queens and kings, where feminine sensuality and Mughal exquisiteness are celebrated through the liberal display of jharokhas, intricate arches, ornate chandeliers, beautiful lamps, richly adorned fabrics, soft romantic candle-light settings, and live music. The objective of the brand is to craft a multi-sensory experience that evokes a sense of grandeur and timeless elegance. Begam aspires to be a space reminiscent of royal palaces, yet infused with contemporary luxury. The dynamic dining spaces, spread across separate floors, provide a unique ambiance ranging from intimate dining areas to a lively, high-energy bar atmosphere, ideal for both small gatherings and large celebrations.

One of the highlights of Begam's cuisine is the delightful blend of authentic Turkish and Mediterranean flavors well-crafted by skilled chefs. Begam's menu reflects the restaurant's dedication to offering a multi-sensory journey to its guests. Carefully curated to complement the rich cultural ambiance, dishes like the Beyati Kebab offer a delicious dance between traditional flavors and modern culinary techniques. This philosophy of blending historical allure with contemporary grace extends much beyond the restaurant's design. The menu's diversity and creativity, featuring lesser-known ingredients like celeriac, fiddlehead ferns, and parsnips alongside more familiar fare, embodies Begam's innovative spirit. Every dish at Begam is a unique exploration, as evidenced by the Beetroot Borani, a testimony of the chef's ability to harmonize flavors, or the Charred Courgette, a delightful interplay of textures. Classic dishes like the Coriander + Dill Risotto are recreated, while the Coconut Malabi provides a sweet and tangy conclusion, leaving a lasting impression and a desire for more.

Talking about Begam Noida and its plans, Naresh Madan, Director & Co-Founder at Belcibo Hospitality Pvt. Ltd said, "We are very excited to open Begam in Noida, I think this was much awaited after the grand success of Begam, New Delhi. Here, we are looking forward to innovating our menu with seasonal dishes and offering a perfectly curated menu that is unique and refreshing. We plan to enhance customer experience by refining service quality and introducing special events based on feedback."

The Madan brothers have great plans for Begam, under the flagship of Belcibo Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. The opening of six new restaurants across the Delhi NCR region, complemented by a boutique resort and restaurant in Goa is in the offing. Additionally, plans are to open a fort venue for weddings along the Delhi-Jaipur highway, alongside a private estate and a homestay in Himachal Pradesh by mid-2025.

Fact Sheet

Address - Begam Noida, Building No 105, Opposite Kidzania, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Contact Number - +91-80691 68844

Cost for two - Rs. 3,500 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Operation timings - 7:30 AM to 1:00 AM

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/begam.delhi/?hl=en

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/people/Begam/61555417991484/?paipv=0 & eav=AfZvHuiQ3jq8cV90nIoDyyJbmxEr1RTI-oXB3ADTDq4Eadai0StTda1sSwiUxhcd4_Q & _rdr

