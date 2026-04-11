Bersache crosses Rs. 200 Crore revenue milestone; targets Rs. 500 Crore by FY 2026-27 with a strong bootstrapped growth model

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 11: Bersache, one of India's fastest-growing footwear brands, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing ₹200 Crore in revenue in FY 2025-26, all while remaining completely bootstrapped.

Founded by Pankaj Garg (Founder) and SURBHI GARG (Co-Founder), Bersache was built with a vision to make stylish and affordable footwear accessible to every Indian. The brand has rapidly scaled its presence across marketplaces and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, winning the trust of lakhs of customers across the country.

Over the past year, Bersache has strengthened its product portfolio across categories including sports shoes, sneakers, clogs, and casual footwear, catering to the evolving preferences of young India.

"Crossing ₹200 Crore in revenue without external funding is a testament to our strong fundamentals, customer-first approach, and execution capabilities. We are building Bersache as a long-term brand, not just a business." Pankaj Garg, Founder, Bersache.

Looking ahead, Bersache has set an ambitious target of ₹500 Crore revenue by FY 2026-27, driven by:

- Expansion of product categories

- Strengthening D2C presence

- Deeper penetration in Tier 2 & Tier 3 markets

- Continued focus on affordability with quality

The company continues to invest in supply chain efficiency and product innovation, ensuring faster delivery and better customer experience.

Despite operating in a highly competitive footwear market, Bersache has differentiated itself through its unique pricing strategy and high-volume growth model, positioning itself as a strong emerging player in India's footwear industry.

With a clear roadmap and strong momentum, Bersache is poised to become a household name in the affordable footwear segment in the coming years.

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