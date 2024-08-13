Best Agrolife Ltd. Reports Rs 519.3 Crore Revenue for FY25, Announces Continued Focus Towards Building Branded Business

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 13: Best Agrolife Limited (BSE: 539660, NSE: BESTAGRO), amongst India's leading agrochemicals manufacturers, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024, in the Board meeting held on 12th August, 2024. Update on the Q1 FY25 The early arrival of the monsoon in India boosted positive sentiments in the agricultural sector, with Kharif acreage increasing by over 30 per cent in Q1 FY25. La Nina conditions are expected to intensify in the latter half of the monsoon season, compensating for the current precipitation deficiency. As of June 28, 2024, Kharif sowing had surged by 10 per cent year-on-year, reaching 58 million hectares, driven primarily by the increased cultivation of pulses, oilseeds, and cotton. This should boost EBITDA for agrochemical companies in the coming quarters. Inventory de-stocking issues should improve with the good monsoon, as higher demand and improved volumes have helped companies liquidate excess inventory in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, Best Agrolife achieved key milestones by launching four patented products.

The Company launched a patented rice herbicide under the brand name "Orisulam," which is a broad-spectrum pre-emergence, early post-emergence and post-emergence herbicide. This patented triple combination herbicide controls a wide variety of weeds, grasses and sedges.

Best Agrolife also introduced another new patented product under the brand name of "Nemagen". This is an innovative broad-spectrum insecticide with three potent technicals of CTPR, Novaluron, and Emamectin. This product combats the developing pest resistance. This product is an excellent solution for farmers for crops such as cotton, paddy, maize, pulses and vegetables.

The Company also introduced a patented soybean seed treatment and insecticide under the brand name "Warden Extra". India ranks 5th in the world for soybean production and this product has an excellent scope for the years to come.

And the fourth patented product is a unique product - "Defender". This unique insecticide plus fungicide combination is an excellent paddy product with effectiveness against fungal diseases such as blight as well as for eradicating the major paddy pest of BPH. This combination will control the major threats to paddy crops, thus improving yields and crop resilience. With the expectation of good rains and a good paddy crop, this will be another good product for the years to come.

Additionally, the Company secured a patent for a Stable Synergistic Pesticidal Composition, highlighting its commitment to innovation and sustainability. These advancements demonstrate the Company's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and supporting farmers with reliable products.

Key Financial Highlights (Rs. Crore)

Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) is a leading agrochemical company committed to delivering innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture. Presently, BAL boasts manufacturing capacities of 7,000 MTPA for technicals and 30,000 MTPA for formulations across three manufacturing plants situated in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. With a network of over 8,500 distributors across India, BAL maintains an impressive portfolio of 480+ formulations and holds over 115 technical manufacturing licenses. With a focus on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, BAL continues to set new benchmarks in the agrochemical industry.

